Judson Haims: Coordinating family care can be challenge so get comfortable with your caregivers

Aspen Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen someone you love has a debilitating ailment, coordinating professional care is rarely easy. Your loved one, and sometimes yourself, may be nervous, uncomfortable or even resentful of a non-family caregiver. The fact of the matter is not many family members have the ability, time and training to provide care for their loved ones. Further, some family members may not feel comfortable providing some of the care needs a loved one may need.

