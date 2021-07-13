Judson Haims: Coordinating family care can be challenge so get comfortable with your caregivers

At this point, the term "self-care" has been so overused that it's kind of laughable—especially to parents who want to know how in the world they're supposed to fit that in on top of everything else. But a dad of three is determined to make sure that his wife has a self-care game plan she can rely on. Writing recently in the Parenting subreddit under the handle u/DVant10denC, he shared that he kicks his wife out of the house at least twice a month.