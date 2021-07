A man has been beaten and shot in front of his wife and children by Cuban government forces, according to video circulating on social media.A video apparently recording the violence is circulating on social media, showing a raid on the home in Cárdenas, east of Havana. According to The Miami Herald, Marbely Vásquez said security officers broke into her home on Tuesday morning and shot her husband, Daniel Cárdenas Díaz, 34.The footage shows her shouting “My children are here, my children, my children, my children” as officers break down a door.Armed special forces agents and a dog force their...