Brewers take Oak Creek's Alex Binelas, eight others on second day of MLB Draft
Brewers take Oak Creek’s Alex Binelas, eight others on second day of MLB Draft. Alex Binelas sat stone-faced on the couch, appearing to try to digest what had just happened. For his entire life growing up in the Milwaukee area Binelas had gone to Brewers games to cheer on the home team and was at American Family Field as recently as Friday night. Little did he know that less than 72 hours later he would join the organization when he was picked in the third round of the MLB Draft.www.madcitysportszone.com
Comments / 0