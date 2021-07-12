Donna Sue Hudnall
Donna Sue Hudnall, 73, of Laurel, formerly of Waldron, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. She married Carmack “Pat” Hudnall; he preceded her in death on April 30, 2018. Survivors include her sons, James Patterson Hudnall of Greensburg, Eli David (Krista) Hudnall of Sunman and Samuel Brown (Amy) Hudnall of Laurel; daughters, Debbie (Billy) Heilman of North Vernon and Lisa Marie Hudnall of Columbus; seventeen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.www.shelbynews.com
