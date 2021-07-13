Editorial: More chances remain to hear free music in Dalton and Chatsworth

If you haven't been at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton on Friday nights this summer, you're missing out.

Since June 4 Burr Park has hosted the Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series, providing an eclectic mix of music at no charge each Friday night. The concert series returned after taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, 10 concerts were held on consecutive Friday nights.

This summer, the series continues every Friday night through July with Friday night concerts on select dates in August and September. The concerts are considered family-friendly.

David Aft, one of the organizers, said the goal with this year's series "is to provide an offering that is connected to Dalton. We've found that the people who show up on Friday nights enjoy seeing people they know and hearing bands that they are familiar with."

So far, the concerts have accomplished that goal. Over the course of the summer, thousands of people have enjoyed classic rock 'n' roll, patriotic tunes, Latino music and more as they have visited with friends they may not have seen in months.

Aft is president of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia. The Community Foundation along with the Creative Arts Guild, the Dalton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) present the concert series.

Here's the schedule for the remaining concerts:

• Friday, soul/classic R&B: The Truist Tent pre-show features Connor Priest (6:30 p.m. to 7:15), opener Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck (7:30 to 8:15) and headliner Andrew Marsh and Friends (8:30 to 10).

• July 23, classic rock, blues: The Truist Tent pre-show features David + Cynthia (6:30 p.m. to 7:15), opener Greasy Mojo (7:30 to 8:15) and headliner the Buckner Brothers (8:30 to 10).

• July 30, new country: The Truist Tent pre-show features Jake Sane and Craig Pratt (6:30 p.m. to 7:15), opener Brandon Maddox (7:30 to 8:15) and headliner Jackson Lawrence (8:30 to 10).

• Aug. 20, traditional country/swing: The Truist Tent pre-show features Joseph Blake Evans (6:30 p.m. to 7:15), opener Call Me Spinster (7:30 to 8:15) and headliner Caleb and The Gents (8:30 to 10).

• Sept. 17: Performers to be announced.

• Sept. 24: The annual Jeanne Fest, which celebrates the legacy of Jeanne Burr, whose family's donation made the park bearing their name a reality.

Our neighbors to the east also have a free summer music series.

The Murray Arts Council's 2021 Concerts in the Park series continues Saturday with performances by The Other Brothers and opening performer Andy Giles; on Aug. 21 with Slim Pickins and opening performer Zach Chastain; and on Sept. 18 with Doc Marten's Flannel Review and opening performer Greg Parton.

The concerts start at 7 p.m. The concert series is free to the public. Organizers suggest bringing a chair or blanket, a sun shade and your favorite folks and come to Chatsworth City Park.

The park is at 444 Second Ave. behind Chatsworth City Hall and includes public restrooms in the back. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase.