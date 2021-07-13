Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Static magnetic field from MRI scanner decreases blood-brain barrier opening volume

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMRI-guided focused ultrasound combined with microbubbles can open the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and allow therapeutic drugs to reach the diseased brain location under the guidance of MRI. It is a promising technique that has been shown safe in patients with various brain diseases, such as Alzheimer's diseases, Parkinson's disease, ALS, and glioblastoma. While MRI has been commonly used for treatment guidance and assessment in preclinical research and clinical studies, until now, researchers did not know the impact of the static magnetic field generated by the MRI scanner on the BBB opening size and drug delivery efficiency.

www.news-medical.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#Magnetic Field#Blood#Scanner#Drugs#Mri#Als#Bbb#Washington University#The School Of Medicine#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
HealthPosted by
FIRST For Women

Turmeric Oil Can Help Fight Joint Pain, Liver Damage, and Brain Disease

By now, you’ve probably heard about the many benefits of turmeric. Turmeric is a powerful Indian spice that’s known for it’s anti-inflammatory benefits, and it’s often touted as one of nature’s most potent superfoods. But besides using turmeric to flavor your favorite stews and curries, you can also reap the benefits of this spice by using turmeric essential oil.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 by bentonite-based nasal spray

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the etiological agent of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019). To date, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in over 190 million confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections and over 4 million COVID-related deaths. This pandemic follows two previous global outbreaks of coronaviruses, SARS in 2002-2003 and Middle...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

New treatment targeting senescent cells boosts functional recovery from spinal cord injury

Senescent cells prevent tissue recovery following spinal cord injury, and a new drug targeting these cells could therefore improve functional recovery capacity. Spinal Cord Injury. Image Credit: Viacheslav Nikolaenko/Shutterstock.com. Exploring treatments for spinal cord injury in animal models. Notorious for having a poor ability to recover from spinal cord injuries,...
HealthMedicalXpress

Machine-learning improves the prediction of stroke recovery

When blood flow to the brain is somehow reduced or restricted, a person can suffer a stroke. Stroke is fairly common; in Europe alone, there are over 1.5 million new cases each year. Some strokes can be lethal, and when they're not, they often result in serious damage to the...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Genetic factors linked to response to common antiviral medications

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital scientists and collaborators in Sweden and Japan are reporting that the enzyme NUDT15 plays a role in how patients respond to antiviral therapy with the common drugs ganciclovir and acyclovir. The researchers showed that NUDT15 status can help predict how individuals will respond to treatment for cytomegalovirus, a serious infection common among people who receive bone marrow transplants. The paper was published today in Nature Communications.
ScienceMedicalXpress

MRI's magnetic field affects focused ultrasound technology

MRI-guided focused ultrasound combined with microbubbles can open the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and allow therapeutic drugs to reach the diseased brain location under the guidance of MRI. It is a promising technique that has been shown safe in patients with various brain diseases, such as Alzheimer's diseases, Parkinson's disease, ALS, and glioblastoma. While MRI has been commonly used for treatment guidance and assessment in preclinical research and clinical studies, until now, researchers did not know the impact of the static magnetic field generated by the MRI scanner on the BBB opening size and drug delivery efficiency.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Escape of cosmic rays from perpendicular shocks in the interstellar magnetic field

We investigate the escape process from a perpendicular shock region of a spherical shock in the interstellar medium (ISM). The diffusive shock acceleration in the perpendicular shock of supernova remnants (SNRs) has been expected to accelerate cosmic rays (CRs) to the PeV scale without an upstream magnetic field amplification. We estimate the maximum energy of CRs limited by the escape from the perpendicular shock region. By performing test particle simulations, we confirm the theoretical estimation, showing that the escape-limited maximum energy in the perpendicular shock is several 10 TeV for the typical type Ia SNRs. Therefore, in order for SNRs in the ISM to accelerate CRs to the PeV scale, an upstream magnetic field amplification is needed. The characteristic energy scale of several 10 TeV could be the origin of the spectral break around 10 TeV, which was reported by recent direct CR observations. In addition, we show that, in the free expansion phase, the rapid perpendicular shock acceleration works on about 20% area of the whole shock surface, which is larger than the size of the superluminal shock region. We also discuss the escape of CR electrons from the perpendicular shock.
Physicsarxiv.org

A non-singular, field-only surface integral method for interactions between electric and magnetic dipoles and nano-structures

With the development of condensed-matter physics and nanotechnology, attention has turned to the fields near and on surfaces that result from interactions between electric dipole radiation and mesoscale structures. It is hoped that studying these fields will further our understanding of optical phenomena in nano-optics, quantum mechanics, electromagnetics and sensing using solid-state photon emitters. Here, we describe a method for implementing dynamic electric and magnetic dipoles in the frequency domain into a non-singular field-only surface method. We show that the effect of dipoles can conveniently be described as a relatively simple term in the integral equations, which fully represents how they drive the fields and interactions. Also, due to the non-singularity, our method can calculate the electric and magnetic fields on the surfaces of objects in both near and far fields with the same accuracy, which makes it an ideal tool to investigate nano-optical phenomena. The derivation of the framework is given and tested against a Mie theory alike formula. Some interesting examples are shown involving the interaction of dipoles with different types of mesoscale structures including parabolic nano-antenna and gold probes.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

The impact of hypoxia on blood-brain, blood-CSF and CSF-brain barriers

J Appl Physiol (1985). 2021 Jul 15. doi: 10.1152/japplphysiol.00108.2020. Online ahead of print. The blood-brain barrier (BBB), blood-cerebrospinal fluid barrier (BCSFB) and CSF-brain barriers (CSFBB) are highly regulated barriers in the central nervous system comprising of complex multi-cellular structures that separate nerves and glia from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, respectively. Barrier damage has been implicated in the pathophysiology of diverse hypoxia-related neurological conditions including stroke, multiple sclerosis, hydrocephalus and high-altitude cerebral edema. Much is known about damage to the BBB in response to hypoxia but much less is known about the BCSFB and CSFBB. Yet it is known that these other barriers are implicated in damage after hypoxia or inflammation. In the 1950s, it was shown that the rate of radionucleated human serum albumin passage from plasma to CSF was 5-times higher during hypoxic than normoxic conditions in dogs, due to blood-CSF barrier disruption. Severe hypoxia due to administration of the bacterial toxin, lipopolysaccharide (LPS) is associated with disruption of the CSFBB. This review discusses the anatomy of the BBB, BCSFB and CSFBB, and the impact of hypoxia and associated inflammation on the regulation of those barriers.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

A pencil graphite biosensor that detects SARS-CoV-2

Scientists around the world generally agreed that early detection of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), followed by isolation of the infected person is an effective method to prevent further spread of the disease. At present, owing to the high accuracy and specificity of the reverse-transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assay, this analytical technique is considered the gold standard for detecting the presence of SARS-CoV-2.
Scienceajmc.com

Peptides May Provide Key to Identifying Biomarkers for Healing, Infection

Examination of surgical wound fluids revealed several peptides and proteins that could be useful in identifying biomarkers for wound healing and infection, potentially allowing providers to better diagnose and treat infections. Peptides found in wound fluids were found to be useful in analyzing peptide pattern differences in surgical patients, suggesting...
PhysicsAPS physics

Electron vortex beams in nonuniform magnetic fields

We consider the quantum theory of paraxial nonrelativistic electron beams in nonuniform magnetic fields, such as the Glaser field. We find the wave function of an electron from such a beam and show that it is a joint eigenstate of two (. z. -dependent) commuting gauge-independent operators. This generalized Laguerre-Gaussian...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Rapid COVID-19 antibody detection with time‐resolved fluorescence immunoassay

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) continues to wreak its havoc across the globe. This RNA virus is highly infectious and has infected over 188 million people worldwide, claiming more than 4 million lives. Scientists believe early detection of SARS-CoV-2 is vital as it prevents further transmission by separating healthy individuals from patients with COVID-19.
ScienceScience Daily

Red blood cell 'traffic' contributes to changes in brain oxygenation

Adequate blood flow supplies the brain with oxygen and nutrients, but the oxygenation tends to fluctuate in a distinct, consistent manner. The root of this varied activity, though, is poorly understood. Now, Penn State researchers have identified one cause of the fluctuations: inherent randomness in the flow rate of red...

Comments / 0

Community Policy