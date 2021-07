TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – New murals are popping up all over town, and another one was unveiled Monday on the side of a building on Lafayette Ave. in 12 Points. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett was in attendance for the unveiling. The mural is sponsored by Team of Mercy, and the money was raised for it within 48 hours by community members through a fundraiser on Facebook.