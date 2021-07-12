Overcome language barrier in getting vital information to foreign residents

I’m standing at a restaurant in southern France, near Montpellier. Aided only by my scarce French 103 knowledge, I’m staying silent and attempting to understand what two native French speakers are saying. One of these native speakers is my host for a month, and she explains to the other that I am American. He gives me a knowing look and says, “Ahhh,” as if my silence now makes sense to him. Within my first week here, this association between being American and not speaking the language has become a trend. While I am sure some native speakers make assumptions that visitors from other countries do not know their language, there is a pointed sense of certainty about my language skills — or lack thereof — that arises when I say, “I am from America.” Considering the emphasis that many other countries put on learning languages from a young age, I doubt this certainty would be the same if I was not from America.