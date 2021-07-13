Cancel
Lackawanna County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 23:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 230 AM EDT. * At 1225 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to nearly stationary thunderstorms, stretching from near Pittston up to Scranton. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen over parts of Old Forge and near Avoca. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Scranton, Pittston, Dunmore, Old Forge, Archbald, Dickson City, Moosic, Olyphant, West Wyoming, Elmhurst, Glendale, Mount Cobb, Blakely, Taylor, Exeter, Duryea, West Pittston, Jessup, Throop and Wyoming. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

