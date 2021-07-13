Cancel
Lompoc, CA

Lompoc, Santa Maria-Bonita school districts prepare for students in class this fall

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Classes in the Santa Maria-Bonita and Lompoc Unified school districts will be fully open for in-person learning this August.

The decision by the districts is prompted in part by two new laws designed to help schools deal with the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Santa Maria-Bonita was depending on the funding to reopen.

Lompoc Unified staff members are excited to have students back.

Administrators hired additional school counselors to help students dealing with the effects of the pandemic.

“We are going to focus on social-emotional learning as well as addressing any learning gaps that have been caused by the pandemic,” said Lompoc Unified Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla.

Both districts will offer independent studies for families who are still hesitant to send children back to in-person learning.

