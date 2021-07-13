Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hyattsville, MD

Creative Minds at the Park: Yard Dramas

hyattsville.org
 14 days ago

Creative Minds and Yard Dramas, an interactive storytelling program incorporating theatre, puppetry, music, and dance, are teaming up for a summer series of fun at three of our City’s parks! Each Park will have two shows at 10:45 a.m. and noon, with the series kicking off at Hyatt Park on Tuesday, July 13! The series moves to Heurich Park on July 27 and concludes on August 10 at the University Hills Duck Pond Park. All ages are welcome! To register, visit https://hyattsville.recdesk.com/Community/Program. (Please note that a free Recdesk is needed to sign up.)

www.hyattsville.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Hyattsville, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Dramas#Creative Minds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
TennisNBC News

Naomi Osaka knocked out of Tokyo Olympics

Days after lighting the Olympic cauldron to get the Games underway, Naomi Osaka was eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics. The No. 2 ranked tennis player in the world was knocked out of the tennis tournament in the third round Tuesday by Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-4. Osaka...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

Comments / 0

Community Policy