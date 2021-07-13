Creative Minds at the Park: Yard Dramas

Creative Minds and Yard Dramas, an interactive storytelling program incorporating theatre, puppetry, music, and dance, are teaming up for a summer series of fun at three of our City’s parks! Each Park will have two shows at 10:45 a.m. and noon, with the series kicking off at Hyatt Park on Tuesday, July 13! The series moves to Heurich Park on July 27 and concludes on August 10 at the University Hills Duck Pond Park. All ages are welcome! To register, visit https://hyattsville.recdesk.com/Community/Program. (Please note that a free Recdesk is needed to sign up.)