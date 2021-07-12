Biden anti-competition order, potential price hikes could complicate Beaumont-Spectrum merger

The urgent need to close the vaccination gap—and the Biden administration’s willingness to use mandates to do so—seemingly went from zero to 100 this week, beginning with a slow trickle of vaccine requirements and potentially ending with one for all federal workers. President Joe Biden could compel employees and contractors across the federal government to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing as soon as Thursday, CNN reports. The White House mandate will reportedly compare to what the city of New York is rolling out: Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday expanded a vaccine-test mandate on public health workers to the entire municipal workforce including teachers and police officers, and announced new mitigation measures for unvaccinated city employees.