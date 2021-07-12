Cancel
Biden anti-competition order, potential price hikes could complicate Beaumont-Spectrum merger

By Nick Moran
beckershospitalreview.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile a proposed merger between Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health and Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health is awaiting regulatory approval, President Joe Biden's anti-competition order could sow complications for the consolidation. Signed July 9 and including 72 actions, the executive order aims to drive national competition among a variety of sectors,...

