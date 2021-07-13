Legally Blonde Is Seriously One of the Greatest Beauty Movies—Here's Proof

Getting dumped sucks. Turning that pain into motivation to prove yourself worthy of your own self-assurance? Well, that’s making proverbial lemonade. The 2001 classic Legally Blonde, which celebrated its 20th anniversary on Tuesday, understands the anguish of breaking up and confronting a loved one’s low estimation of you. Beyond that, it spins the experience into a story about a woman learning to define herself on her own terms. The movie resonates with audiences; it further popularized an expansive media franchise that includes the original hit novel, sequel films, a Broadway musical, and a reality television series. An entertainment reporter once wrote a 15,000-word university dissertation about it; Ariana Grande paid homage to the film in the “thank u, next” video. There’s lots to enjoy about Legally Blonde, but the standout element is the determination of Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) to show up her ex and everyone who underestimates her.