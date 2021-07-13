Legally Blonde Is Seriously One of the Greatest Beauty Movies—Here's Proof
Twenty years ago, on July 13, Legally Blonde debuted in theaters, and a powerful pink goddess known as Elle Woods made her way into our consciousness. Reese Witherspoon plays Elle, a beloved sorority president who decides to enroll at Harvard Law School in order to win back her aspiring politician ex-boyfriend. Although the movie is rife with “blonde bimbo” jokes, we come to learn that Elle is strong, smart, determined, and successful at studying law just as she is at putting together a stunning outfit.www.whowhatwear.com
Comments / 0