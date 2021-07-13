Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Schools should teach Golden Rule, not CRT

Daily Reflector
 14 days ago

Do you know what your children are being taught in school? Have you heard of Critical Race Theory (CRT)?. CRT is the idea that the U.S. is a fundamentally racist country and that all of our institutions (the law, culture, business, the economy) are all designed to maintain white supremacy. In the case of education, it’s a plan to have educators and administrators in our N.C. public school system emphasize race and how racism is inherent and prevalent in our society and in our country as a whole — whether intentional, unintentional, incidental or systemic. As such, blacks continue to be the victims of discrimination. CRT teaches that whites are “oppressors” and blacks are the “oppressed.” It is the new racist doctrine that is substituting for the racist doctrines of the past.

www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crt#Golden Rule#Race#Legislature#Economy#Crt#Board Of Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
Albemarle County, VAtherepublicanstandard.com

“Antiracist” Teaching Comes to Albemarle County Schools

Around Virginia, parents are angry, and for good reason: They’re learning just what their children have been taught about race, identity, and privilege. In Albemarle County, students at Henly Elementary School were part of a pilot program that tested “anti-bias” lessons. Those lessons, it turns out, were straight out of Ibram X. Kendi’s “Antiracist” dogma.
Lansing, KSLeavenworth Times

CRT recommended as discussion topic for Lansing school board

The superintendent of Lansing public schools said he and the district's school board president will decide whether to include critical race theory as a discussion topic for a future board meeting. The issue of critical race theory came up Monday at the conclusion of a meeting of the Lansing Board...
EducationInland Valley Daily Bulletin

CTA and school districts effects on in-class teaching: Letters

After reading your opinion article “Cynical school masking rules from the state” July 15, I am sitting here almost to the point of crying. I taught in California for close to forty years. I substituted after I retired for another ten years. I am deeply disturbed by the notion that...
Educationmyjrpaper.com

Teaching Critical Race Theory isn’t what you should be worried about

No, teaching critical race theory, or CRT, may actually help us better understand what the theory is and why it’s problematic. What we should really be worried about is CRT indoctrination and praxis--or practice, as distinguished from theory. I’ve seen the left and many journalists attempt to paint up CRT...
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

No, D51 is not teaching CRT

Can we put the “critical race theory” controversy to bed — at least locally?. Some folks in this community are reading too much between the lines. Mesa County Valley School District 51 is trying to do right by all of its students by reviving an administrative position focused on equity and inclusion.
EducationAntelope Valley Press

The point of the anti-CRT fight should be to take over the schools

To believe the critics, the anti-CRT forces have already gone too far — they’ve established speech codes, they’ve trampled on the free-speech rights of public-school teachers, they’ve banned the teaching of slavery and Jim Crow. None of this is true, even if some of the state anti-CRT laws could be...
Sciencehazard-herald.com

Teach critical thinking, not CRT

History is history and we can’t change that. What we can change is including the painful facts of history so that history doesn’t repeat itself. But in today’s polarized political climate, even the teaching of history is divisive. Teachers are being forced to teach what is called Critical Race Theory...
Maricopa County, AZtucson.com

Letter: School Mask Rules

Dr. Fauci in his own emails states "store bought masks are ineffective", but he continues to say we have to wear them. Now UA professor Dr. Elizabeth Jacobs stating July 9 in the Star, "72% of all school-related cases (COVID-19) in Maricopa County last spring" are "linked to students". How can this be? If masks are effective, and the few kids that were in-person learning were required to be masked. How then can these kids be responsible for 72% of the transmission? Dr. Jacobs provides none of the data used to make such a claim. But her assertion makes perfectly clear that Dr. Fauci was right! Store bought masks don't work. So tell me again why we're all still supposed to be wearing a mask, a mask for which no person can cite a definitive study proving these store-bought masks are effective. Pure theater.
Rockford, ILrockfordsun.com

Former Rockford student: CRT teaches racism

Crystal Graika says critical race theory (CRT) offers up all the wrong lessons. “CRT is teaching our children to judge on skin color which is racism,” the former Rockford student said. “Look up the definition. This is wrong, and children should love, not hate.”. Graika isn’t the only opposed to...
HealthTimes Daily

Doctors of all colors practice Golden Rule

After reading the article about black women feeling unwelcome or dismissed by doctors, I wanted to share my experience. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Martinsburg, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Program teaches substance abuse curriculum in schools

MARTINSBURG — Recently discussed county data shows overdoses continue to increase in the area; however, it is not only affecting the user, it also affects their children. To try and curve the statistic, a county program titled Juvenile Opioid Treatment and Intervention Prevention Program, or JOTIPP, is taking to Berkeley County Schools.
EducationIndependent

Letter to the editor: Let's teach reality in schools

What is reality, what is imagination. Slavery was the greatest sin in the nation’s history. To exclude it from being published in schoolbooks and taught in the classrooms of whites and Blacks is a mistake. The truth of how white Southerners glorified white supremacy building their economy and enslaving Black...
Educationwbap.com

Chris Krok Show: CRT Has Benn Taught In Schools For DECADES

The abolitionist teaching network, group that fights for CRT to be taught in schools. A series of videos came out showing EXACTLY who these people are! Just wait till you hear what they have to say. Chris plays it & you decide for yourself, would you want your child being taught this?
Educationodessarecord.com

Parents voice opposition to CRT taught in schools

Last week, the largest teacher’s union in the country announced that it will conduct opposition research with regard to the growing grassroots campaign to stop Critical Race Theory from being forced on schoolchildren. This very demographically diverse group of angry activists, mostly composed of concerned parents, showed up vocally, passionately...
Educationbaconsrebellion.com

Yes, CRT Is Being Taught in Schools

On July 15, a Reuters fact-check claimed that “many Americans embrace falsehoods about Critical Race Theory.” But it is Reuters that embraced a falsehood, not the American people. Reuters denied that Critical Race Theory teaches that “discriminating against white people is the only way to achieve equality,” saying that was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy