Schools should teach Golden Rule, not CRT
Do you know what your children are being taught in school? Have you heard of Critical Race Theory (CRT)?. CRT is the idea that the U.S. is a fundamentally racist country and that all of our institutions (the law, culture, business, the economy) are all designed to maintain white supremacy. In the case of education, it’s a plan to have educators and administrators in our N.C. public school system emphasize race and how racism is inherent and prevalent in our society and in our country as a whole — whether intentional, unintentional, incidental or systemic. As such, blacks continue to be the victims of discrimination. CRT teaches that whites are “oppressors” and blacks are the “oppressed.” It is the new racist doctrine that is substituting for the racist doctrines of the past.www.reflector.com
