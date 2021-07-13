Local business utilizes social media to attract employee applications

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) —For some businesses it’s been hard to get employees inside the door. For a local bar, they are using social media tools to draw in unique applicants. “I think people are on social media all the time. You think of the world as your focus group of one, it’s the first place to start, right? So, how do you use your phone?” Matt Taylor, the owner of Tavern on the Square and The Other Room, said of social media use.