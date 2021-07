A local 5-year-old has accomplished something that some never achieve, or have to wait and practice for years to do. Sullivan Smegelsky hit a hole-in-one at the Oswego Country Club on July 1 during the Youth Golf Clinic at the club. His shot came from 100 yards out on one of the holes. “Sully,” an Oswego native, is the son of Shana and Joe Smegelsky.