Watch Ringo Starr, Fans Celebrate Peace and Love on His 81st Birthday

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
 14 days ago
Since July 7th, 2008, Ringo Starr has invited fans to join him in spreading peace and love on his birthday. His call to action: at noon on that date, say, think or post the words “#peaceandlove.”

For 14 years, his birthday wish of “a wave of Peace and Love encircling the planet” has come to fruition with people across the globe participating. The tradition launched in Chicago in 2008 at the Hard Rock Café, where he shared cupcakes. He has celebrated his birthday Peace and Love initiative every year since in different locales, from Hard Rock Cafes in New York, Hamburg, Germany and Nashville, to events at Capitol Records Tower in Los Angeles.

This year, Starr marked the occasion of his 81st birthday surrounded by friends at his Peace sign sculpture in Beverly Gardens Park in Beverly Hills. In a recap video, people the world over — from Europe and Russia to Japan, the United States and South and Central America — joined the celebration at regional gatherings as well as via Zoom.

Last year, due to the pandemic, the event went virtual. Ringo’s Big Birthday Show featured performances by Starr, Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Ben Harper and Dave Grohl, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr and Sheila E. The show was broadcast globally and it benefitted Black Lives Matter Global Network, The David Lynch Foundation, Musicares and WaterAid.

