New Bedford Animal Control Searches for Puppy Abandoned on Video

We have a heartbreaking story to share about an apparent puppy abandonment caught on video near the Betsey B. Winslow School in New Bedford. You may remember last year, one of the many trends that emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing was the red-hot idea of adopting a new puppy. People took advantage of the extra time at home to add puppies into their families. Puppies became so scarce that shelters had none to offer. That's a great problem to have – at least until the new owners decide that a dog doesn't fit into their lifestyle.