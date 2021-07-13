Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Animal Control Searches for Puppy Abandoned on Video

By Michael Rock
Posted by 
FUN 107
FUN 107
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We have a heartbreaking story to share about an apparent puppy abandonment caught on video near the Betsey B. Winslow School in New Bedford. You may remember last year, one of the many trends that emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing was the red-hot idea of adopting a new puppy. People took advantage of the extra time at home to add puppies into their families. Puppies became so scarce that shelters had none to offer. That's a great problem to have – at least until the new owners decide that a dog doesn't fit into their lifestyle.

fun107.com

Comments / 10

FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
New Bedford, MA
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Dog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Pets
Related
Falmouth, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Falmouth Floating Party Barge Is Both Brilliant and Bold

I've seen some pretty interested inventions in my lifetime, but this once has me cringing a bit because I can't tell if it's a good idea or not. In Falmouth, a floating raft was spotted that appeared to be some type "party barge" that's equipped with everything you'll need to get a celebration moving. There are lights and speakers and what appears to be a bunch of junk, but could very well be essential components to whatever this person has in store.
PetsPosted by
FUN 107

Woman Petitions for Access to Middleboro Communally Cremated Pets

Anastasia O’Brien is no stranger to the lengths that pet owners go to for their beloved animals. In March of 2017, she traveled to New York to pick up her rescue cat, Hudson. She knew that she wanted a pet that was considered hard to adopt and would provide a loving home for him or her. Hudson was the lucky cat that day.
New Bedford, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Why Visit Fort Lauderdale When Fort Phoenix Is Just as Good?

Moving back to the New Bedford area from Westport has had some serious perks these past couple of years. It's been quite the summer this year and I have a feeling it's only just beginning. I've already traveled to Florida, had a great time, and adjusted back to normal life. However, I've been missing those sandy Pompano beaches. Around here, the shorelines are covered with more rocks than sand, depending on where you go.
Fall River, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Fall River and Rochester Listings Have Your Free Hookup for a Pond Life Starter Kit

For those of us who grew up by the water, we often fantasize about growing old by a lake and spending our retired years on a big fancy boat surrounded by acres of land and lots of animals. Is that just me? I can’t be the only one who would like to trade in my fast-paced lifestyle for the easy-going pond life, and it looks like I can get a head start with these free items spotted on Craigslist.
New Bedford, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Summer Fun at New Bedford’s West Beach

A new summer activity was unveiled Friday at West Beach in New Bedford. Mayor Jon Mitchell announced that kayak and paddleboard rentals are now available at West Beach off West Rodney French Boulevard. “New Bedford’s coastline and its two public beaches are recreational assets that make us unique as a...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
FUN 107

Mowing Grass Clippings Into the Road Is Dangerous, But Not Illegal

My goal by the end of this article is to convince people to stop blowing their grass into the road. If you're driving in your vehicle and pass over grass clippings, it's not going to do much to effect the driver's stability. However, now that it's nice outside and more motorcycles and bicycles are out on the roads, they're now subject to the obstacles of the road such as sticks, rocks and, yes, grass clippings.
Fall River, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Dad Can’t Get Directions to Fall River in Hilarious Video

Prepare to nearly split your sides watching this dad on TikTok trying to get directions to Fall River – and failing miserably. Twenty-two-year-old TikTok star Joe Mele recently shared the video of his dad, Frank, asking his GPS for directions to the SouthCoast city while driving around. Frank starts by first asking for directions to "Fall Rivers, Massachusetts," which Siri somehow interprets as Cold River, Vermont. During his next attempt, Frank then asks for directions to "Falls River, Massachusetts" and Siri gives him directions to Power, North Dakota.

Comments / 10

Community Policy