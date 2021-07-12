How to Spend a Perfect Summer Day in Vail

When Vail was developed 60 years ago, little did they know that summer tourism would eventually rival its winter counterpart. With Bravo Vail now in full swing, a variety of free concerts, gondola rides, hiking, horseback riding, and rafting, just to name a few, the Vail Valley offers a tantalizing slate of outdoor activities. All this set against the picturesque backdrop of the Gore Range and the quaint Tyrolean-styled village of Vail makes for a truly memorable vacation.