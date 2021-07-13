Cancel
Technology

Rohde & Schwarz Launches Powerful Test System for Automotive Radar Sensors

Electronic Engineering Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe R&S RTS radar test system simulates driving scenarios for testing radar-based ADAS and radar sensors used in AVs entirely over the air. The new R&S RTS radar test system from Rohde & Schwarz simulates driving scenarios for testing radar based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and radar sensors used in autonomously driving cars (AD) entirely over the air.

www.eetasia.com

#Automotive#Radars#Test Automation#Rohde Schwarz Launches#Ncap#Adas Ad#Rf#R S Qat100
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cars
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

High-Power Laser System

The RTI NANO RGB 100 is a 100-W high-power laser system from Ray Technologies GmbH that provides full color mixture and professional scanning capabilities. The system can scan with up to 38 kpps at 8° according to ILDA standard. The laser sources provide 30-W red, 32-W green, and 54-W blue, which mix to create white balance. The divergence of the beam is ca. 0.9 mrad. With weatherproof housing, the RTI NANO RGB 100 is suitable for outdoor use and can be mounted in many different ways.
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Infineon EiceDRIVER Enables Next-gen Advanced Motor Control Applications

Infineon has expanded its EiceDRIVER product portfolio of three-phase gate driver ICs with the 6EDL7141. Increasingly popular battery-powered consumer and industrial applications, such as cordless power tools and service robots, demand cutting-edge, reliable, cost- and energy-efficient motor control solutions that meet the highest safety standards. To enable the next generation of innovative and high-performance battery-powered products, Infineon Technologies AG has expanded its EiceDRIVER product portfolio of three-phase gate driver ICs with the 6EDL7141. The fully programmable solution for advanced motor control applications is packaged in a 48-pin VQFN with a 7x7mm² footprint, delivers higher power density and improves overall system efficiency. Combined with the company’s market-leading power MOSFETs, customers are now able to develop their complete end solutions using Infineon as their one-stop-shop.
TechnologyDesign World Network

The role of ADAS sensors in automotive design

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are intended to prevent deaths and injuries by reducing accidents. Exemplary ADAS applications include: pedestrian detection/avoidance, lane departure warning/correction; traffic sign recognition; automatic emergency braking, and; blind-spot detection. This FAQ starts with an overview of the “levels of driving automation” and its relation to ADAS. It then reviews the role of key sensor technologies and how they are applied for each application area and closes with a look into the future of ADAS and the connected car.
Draper, UTalbuquerqueexpress.com

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. Updates Progress on Automotive and VR Projects

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) is pleased to provide an update on market developments as it relates to adoption of its' Bend Sensor® technology with various products. Clark Mower, Flexpoint President stated, 'We are seeing significant opportunities with both existing and new customers as the business world reemerges from the hibernation brought on by the COVID 19 Pandemic. Flexpoint is experiencing a resurgence in orders from long term partners as both the volume and frequency of orders has increased, as well as having success in building new relationships and developing new partners. The Bend Sensor® is rapidly regaining momentum which was halted by the pandemic and is diversifying potential applications and receiving meaningful orders worldwide. We anticipate the momentum continuing with additional purchase orders in the second half of this year.'
Technologyarxiv.org

A Model-Driven Methodology for Automotive Cybersecurity Test Case Generation

Through international regulations (most prominently the latest UNECE regulation) and standards, the already widely perceived higher need for cybersecurity in automotive systems has been recognized and will mandate higher efforts for cybersecurity engineering. T he UNECE also demands the effectiveness of these engineering to be verified and validated through testing. T his requires both a significantly higher rate and more comprehensiveness of cybersecurity testing that is not effectively to cope with using current, predominantly manual, automotive cybersecurity testing techniques. To allow for comprehensive and efficient testing at all stages of the automotive life cycle, including supply chain parts not at band, and to facilitate efficient third party testing, as well as to test under real-world conditions, also methodologies for testing the cybersecurity of vehicular systems as a black box are necessary. T his paper therefore presents a model and attack tree-based approach to (semi-)automate automotive cybersecurity testing, as well as considerations for automatically black box-deriving models for the use in attack modeling.
Computersarxiv.org

Using Cyber Digital Twins for Automated Automotive Cybersecurity Testing

Cybersecurity testing of automotive systems has become a practical necessity, with the wide adoption of advanced driving assistance functions and vehicular communications. These functionalities require the integration of information and communication technologies that not only allow for a plethora of on-the-fly configuration abilities, but also provide a huge surface for attacks. Theses circumstances have also been recognized by standardization and regulation bodies, making the need for not only proper cybersecurity engineering but also proving the effectiveness of security measures by verification and validation through testing also a formal necessity. In order to keep pace with the rapidly growing demand of neutral-party security testing of vehicular systems, novel approaches are needed. This paper therefore presents a methodology to create and execute cybersecurity test cases on the fly in a black box setting by using pattern matching-based binary analysis and translation mechanisms to formal attack descriptions as well as model-checking techniques. The approach is intended to generate meaningful attack vectors on a system with next-to-zero a priori knowledge.
Electronicstechnologynetworks.com

BUCHI NIR-Online® Launches a New Sensor for Essential Process Control

With the launch of the NIR-Online X-Sential™, BÜCHI Labortechnik AG introduces a new process sensor that takes advantage of more than 15 years of in-the-field experience with process NIR technology and applications. The X-Sential™ was developed and designed as a cost-effective, fit-for-purpose process sensor. By using diode array technology, the sensor spectrometer does not contain any moving parts, making it extremely fast and robust. The industry-proven design stands up to rough conditions like vibration, extreme temperatures, wind, dust, and humidity. The new system is certified to IP69/X9K for ingress protection and delivers state-of-the-art monitoring for basic parameters such as moisture, fat, and protein in manufacturing processes.
ElectronicsElectronic Engineering Times

Infineon Radar Sensors and MCUs Enable Ultrashort Range Automotive Applications

Infineon is offering a wide variety of devices for an ultra-wideband, ultra-low power scalable architecture for ICMS sub-systems. In-cabin monitoring systems (ICMS) are reshaping the concept of passenger safety in cars. Various applications such as left-behind child detection, driver well-being or occupancy sensing increase road safety and the protection in vehicles. Radar in particular is a promising technology to address these applications due to its ability to detect micro-motions and vital signs.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Expandable Capacity Power Systems

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro home battery power system is an expandable energy solution for providing essential power in the event of an emergency and much more. The system features an expandable design that will enable it to range from 3.6kWh all the way up to 25kWh and will deliver power to anything that's rated from 3.6kW to 7.2kW. The unit maintains a portable design that is great for home use, but even better when being used to power essential equipment off-grid.
Technologyautomotiveworld.com

Renesas launches R-Car Gen3e with up to 20 percent higher CPU speed for automotive infotainment, cockpit, and digital cluster systems

Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today added a new family to its popular series of R-Car system-on-chips (SoCs) with the R-Car Gen3e. Featuring six new members, the new R-Car Gen3e series of SoCs offers a scalable lineup for entry- to mid-range automotive applications that require high-quality graphics rendering, such as integrated cockpit domain controllers, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), digital instrument cluster, driver monitoring systems, and LED matrix light.
The Gadgeteer

Launch 129i OBD2 Automotive Scan Tool review

REVIEW – Vroooom! Sputter sputter! Tick tick tick! Clunk! For those of us that what to know the reasons our cars whir and tink along, and are even more curious what to do when our beloved 4-wheel conveyances STOP making the sounds, the Launch 129i OBD2 Automotive Scan Tool comes to the rescue!
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Breakthrough automotive film technology puts AkzoNobel’s innovation on the radar

The radar-transparent bright film – perfected by working together with customers – means vehicle makers no longer have to worry about hiding sensors behind solid metal, which can block the signals of safety features such as anti-collision warnings. AkzoNobel is an approved supplier of film products for this particular application,...
Technologykfgo.com

Terranet self-driving sensor tests show swift reaction time

LONDON (Reuters) – Self-driving car technology developer Terranet said on Wednesday that tests of its sensor system have shown a dramatic improvement in reaction time to objects in the road, which should help cars brake faster and reduce accidents. The startup has been conducting tests on a Mercedes-Benz car in...
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Rohde & Schwarz and Quectel Partner on Cellular-V2X Test Case

Rohde & Schwarz and Quectel have cooperated on cellular-V2X test case to accelerate 3GPP validation in the automotive industry. Rohde & Schwarz, in partnership with Quectel, has announced verification of selected 3GPP test cases based on a system with its R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester against a Quectel AG15 C-V2X module.
Electronicsaccessandmobilityprofessional.com

Rehasense launches power assisted wheelchair systems

Rehasense UK has announced the launch of its Power Assisted Wheelchair Systems (PAWS), which have been designed to provide extra power to a standard wheelchair, enabling increased independence and the ability to travel further afield. Set to be showcased at Naidex in September, there are three models in the PAWS...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Automotive Sensors Industry To 2030 - Rising Demand For ADAS Systems And Autonomous Vehicles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Sensors Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country-Wise Assessment - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global automotive sensors market is expected to reach $12.79 billion by 2030, with a...
Draper, UTalbuquerqueexpress.com

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. Expands Global Reseller Reach in Strategic Industries

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) is pleased to announce the addition of key resellers and partners in the Pacific Rim. 'These are companies Flexpoint has done business with in the past, and these moves strengthen and expand the strategic nature of the relationships. We are realizing new orders from them and anticipate additional immediate and significant volume purchases which will propel us further into existing key markets, as well as expand the reach of the Bend Sensor® technology into new vertical markets and geographies' stated Clark Mower, Flexpoint President.
Technologyarxiv.org

Effective Capacity Analysis of HARQ-enabled D2D Communication in Multi-Tier Cellular Networks

This work does the statistical quality-of-service (QoS) analysis of a block-fading device-to-device (D2D) link in a multi-tier cellular network that consists of a macro-BS (BSMC) and a micro-BS (BSmC) which both operate in full-duplex (FD) mode. For the D2D link under consideration, we first formulate the mode selection problem-whereby D2D pair could either communicate directly, or, through the BSmC, or, through the BSMC-as a ternary hypothesis testing problem. Next, to compute the effective capacity (EC) for the given D2D link, we assume that the channel state information (CSI) is not available at the transmit D2D node, and hence, it transmits at a fixed rate r with a fixed power. This allows us to model the D2D link as a Markov system with six-states. We consider both overlay and underlay modes for the D2D link. Moreover, to improve the throughput of the D2D link, we assume that the D2D pair utilizes two special automatic repeat request (ARQ) schemes, i.e., Hybrid-ARQ (HARQ) and truncated HARQ. Furthermore, we consider two distinct queue models at the transmit D2D node, based upon how it responds to the decoding failure at the receive D2D node. Eventually, we provide closed-form expressions for the EC for both HARQ-enabled D2D link and truncated HARQ-enabled D2D link, under both queue models. Noting that the EC looks like a quasi-concave function of r, we further maximize the EC by searching for an optimal rate via the gradient-descent method. Simulation results provide us the following insights: i) EC decreases with an increase in the QoS exponent, ii) EC of the D2D link improves when HARQ is employed, iii) EC increases with an increase in the quality of self-interference cancellation techniques used at BSmC and BSMC in FD mode.
Sciencearxiv.org

Phase Spectrometry For High Precision mm-Wave DoA Estimation In 5G Systems

In this paper, we introduce a direction of arrival (DoA) estimation method based on a technique named phase spectrometry (PS) that is mainly suitable for mm-Wave and Tera-hertz applications as an alternative for DoA estimation using antenna arrays. PS is a conventional technique in optics to measure phase difference between two waves at different frequencies of the spectrum. Here we adapt PS for the same purpose in the radio frequency band. We show that we can emulate a large array exploiting only two antennas. To this end, we measure phase difference between the two antennas for different frequencies using PS. Consequently, we demonstrate that we can radically reduce the complexity of the receiver required for DoA estimation employing PS. We consider two different schemes for implementation of PS: via a long wave-guide and frequency code-book. We show that using a frequency code-book, higher processing gain can be achieved. Moreover, we introduce three PS architectures: for device to device DoA estimation, for base-station in uplink scenario and an ultra-fast DoA estimation technique mainly for radar and aerial and satellite communications. Simulation and analytical results show that, PS is capable of detecting and discriminating between multiple incoming signals with different DoAs. Moreover, our results also show that, the angular resolution of PS depends on the distance between the two antennas and the band-width of the frequency code-book. Finally, the performance of PS is compared with a uniform linear array (ULA) and it is shown that PS can perform the same, with a much less complex receiver, and without the prerequisite of spatial search for DoA estimation.

