There is no doubt the main goal this offseason for Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher was to overhaul his blue line. In just a matter of a couple of days, he has accomplished just that. His latest move came just hours before the start of the NHL Entry Draft. The Flyers have acquired defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen from the Buffalo Sabres for fellow blueliner Robert Hagg, the 13th overall pick in the 2021 draft and their second-round selection in 2023. The Sabres now have the first and 13th picks tonight as they look to speed up their rebuild.