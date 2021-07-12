Obit: Carol Ann Kessler

Carol Ann Kessler of Milton-Freewater passed away July 6, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla at the age of 85 years. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Following the interment, a potluck will be held at the M-F Jr. Show Grounds. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 14, from 12 noon to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.