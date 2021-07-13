Prep softball: Savages advance to state

SIGOURNEY – Kaylee Weber's two-run homer in the very first inning set the tone for a breakout night in the postseason for the seventh-ranked Sigourney Savages. After scoring just two runs in 17 innings through the first two rounds of regional tournament play, Sigourney never looked back after scoring twice in the very first inning of Monday night's 6-3 win over South Iowa Cedar League rival Belle Plaine. The Savages advanced to the Class 1A state softball tournament for the first time since 2017 and will open play at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex next Monday in Fort Dodge.