Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Currency hit to N.American companies rose in 1st quarter -Kyriba

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OkTgc_0av4Yvnc00
Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - The negative impact of currency fluctuations on North American company results increased in the first quarter to the highest level since the second quarter of 2020, data from treasury and financial management firm Kyriba showed on Tuesday.

The collective exchange rate impact, including on companies in the United States, Canada and Mexico, was $5.87 billion in the first quarter, compared with a $1.39 billion negative effect in the fourth quarter of 2020, Kyriba said in a report. It was the most since a $14.16 billion impact in 2020's second quarter.

S&P 500 (.SPX) companies are just beginning to report results for the second quarter of 2021, with JPMorgan (JPM.N) and other banks due to report this week.

The rise in total currency impacts is "a break in the low trend we have seen in the last two quarters," and "is potentially due to the continued volatility of the USD," Kyriba said in Tuesday's report.

Kyriba said 77 North American companies reported currency impacts in the first quarter, compared with 28 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 69 in the third quarter of 2020.

The U.S. dollar index rose 3.6% in the first quarter of this year but has weakened since then. It lost 0.9% in the second quarter.

On Monday, the dollar climbed across the board as concerns about the pandemic encouraged investors to seek a safe haven. read more

A stronger dollar makes overseas sales less valuable when converted back into U.S. currency.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
182K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Companies#Rose#U S Currency#Financial Management#North American#Treasury#Jpmorgan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Retailinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 26.07.21

South African markets closed in the green on Friday, buoyed by gains in retail and mining sector stocks. Retail stocks, Cie Financiere Richemont SA (JO: CFRJ ), Massmart Holdings (JO: MSMJ ) and Clicks (JO: CLSJ ) Group added 3.3%, 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively. Mining stocks, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ...
StocksCNBC

European stocks close slightly lower as investors watch corporate earnings, Covid cases

Earnings season continued to gather steam Monday, with Michelin, Faurecia, Ryanair and Philips all reporting. German business sentiment fell unexpectedly in July, the Ifo Institute's monthly survey showed Monday, as supply chain constraints and rising Covid-19 infections dampened recent optimism. European stocks closed slightly lower on Monday, tracking lackluster global...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

This Week: Starbucks earns, Fed meeting, consumer spending

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Starbucks serves up its latest quarterly snapshot Tuesday,. Wall Street expects the cafe chain returned to a profit in the April-June quarter, after a loss in the same period last year when pandemic lockdowns forced many retailers to temporarily close or limit service. Starbucks posted a profit in the first three months of this year after four straight quarters of sales declines due to the pandemic.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Seen Lower Amid China Tech Crackdown

(RTTNews) - European stocks are set to open sharply lower on Monday after China ordered Tencent to end exclusive music licensing deals with record labels around the world, a step aimed at tackling the company's dominance of online music streaming in the country. Beijing's announcement of new rules barring for-profit...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Edge Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks fell in cautious trade on Monday after a government crackdown pushed China stocks to their worst day in a year and a survey showed German business confidence weakened unexpectedly in July. German business sentiment index fell to 100.8 in July from a revised 101.7 in June,...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Goldman Sachs trims U.S. growth forecasts on slower service sector recovery

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs trimmed its U.S. economic growth forecast for remainder of the year on Monday, citing a slower recovery in the services sector. The Wall Street bank revised both Q3 and Q4 growth 1 percentage point lower, to 8.5% and 5.0% respectively. That left the 2021 growth forecast at 6.6% on a full-year basis.
BusinessForexTV.com

Hong Kong Exports Increases In June

Hong Kong’s merchandise exports accelerated in June, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday. Exports rose 33.0 percent year-on-year in June, following a 24.0 percent increase in May. Imports gained 31.9 percent annually in June, following a 26.5 percent increase in the previous month. The trade deficit...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Futures fall as regulatory woes hammer Chinese stocks

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pulled back from record highs on Monday as locally listed Chinese firms tumbled on tighter regulations in the mainland, souring sentiment at the start of a week packed with tech earnings. China last week announced sweeping new rules on private tutoring and online education...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as rebound in sentiment holds up

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.2% lower * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday, as a recovery in risk appetite remained intact following a recent wobble and investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve meeting this week. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2540 to the greenback, or 79.74 U.S. cents. It has rebounded from a 5-month low at 1.2807 last Monday, when investors were rattled by the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. "The recuperation in investors' spirits should curtail the Canadian dollar's downside potential, and at the same time put a lid on the (U.S.) dollar," analysts at Action Economics said in a note. The S&P 500 eked out another record closing high, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies. Still, caution ahead the Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday kept the market in check. Oil settled 0.2% lower at $71.91 a barrel but copper climbed to a 6-week high, with floods in top consumer China sparking demand hopes at a time when inventories were falling. Canada is a major exporter of both commodities. The Canadian Consumer Price Index Report for June is set for release on Wednesday. The data will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services in the index, with shifts including a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve. The 10-year rose 1.6 basis points to 1.223%, after hitting last Tuesday a 5-month low at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sandra Maler)
Financial ReportsNWI.com

1st Source Bank reports record quarterly profit

1st Source Bank reported a record $30.22 million profit in the second quarter, up 63.35% year over year. The South Bend-based bank, which has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, made $1.19 per share in the second quarter, up from $0.72 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks hit records ahead of Tesla earnings

U.S. stock indexes battled to record highs Monday as investors awaited a busy week for earnings reporting from Big Tech and the latest policy decision from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 88 points, or 0.25%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.24% and...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise on GDP data, Wall Street gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, helped by solid domestic economic data and overnight gains on Wall Street. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 27.10 points, or 0.84%, to 3,252.07 as of 01:44 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, Samsung Electronics rose 0.25% and peer SK Hynix rose 1.28%, while LG Chem gained 2.08% and Naver advanced 1.33%. ** South Korea's economy expanded at the fastest annual pace in a decade in the second quarter, thanks to a pick-up in private consumption, though a resurgence of COVID-19 casts doubt over the outlook for the rest of the year. ** U.S. stocks touched record highs in choppy trade on Monday and the dollar weakened, as focus turned to this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. ** There is a bullish sentiment coming from GDP data as well as upbeat U.S. markets, even as the outbreak is a concern, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 111.0 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,150.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.43% higher than its previous close at 1,155.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,149.4 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,149.6. ** The KOSPI has risen 13.18% so far this year, but lost 0.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** Around 404.08 million shares were traded on the KOSPI. Of the total traded issues of 915, the number of advancing shares was 613. ** The won has lost 5.5% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 points to 110.32. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 1.389%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 1.875%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
StocksPosted by
The Associated Press

World stocks mostly lower after Wall Street highs

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mostly lower on Monday after stocks rallied to records on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 35,000 level Friday for the first time. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.4% to 6,998.08 and Germany’s DAX declined 0.7% to 15,567.11. In Paris,...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares rise on strong earnings, global cues

BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose in early trade on Tuesday as strong quarterly earnings and overnight gains in U.S. stocks helped the domestic benchmark indexes consolidate. By 0410 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.24% at 15,863.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy