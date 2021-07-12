Cancel
Irrigon, OR

Obit: Donald E. Beal

East Oregonian
Cover picture for the articleDonald Eugene Beal of Irrigon was born June 3, 1968, in Pocatello, Idaho. He passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Irrigon at the age of 53. Don grew up and attended schools in Idaho. After high school, he served in the Air Force Reserves for six years. While serving in the Air Force he received his training and certification to become an electrician. He has worked as an electrician for IBEW Local #112 and has lived and traveled throughout the Pacific Northwest during that time.

