Oscar Klefbom Unlikely To Play In 2021-22

By Josh Erickson
prohockeyrumors.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring his media availability after today’s Duncan Keith trade, Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland mentioned that the chances of Oscar Klefbom playing hockey during the 2021-22 season are ’very slim.’ The news comes after Klefbom missed the entire 2020-21 season with a shoulder injury, meaning that Klefbom could very well miss two full seasons of NHL hockey.

