Orioles' John Rhodes: Lands with O's with 76th pick

CBS Sports
 18 days ago

The Orioles have selected Rhodes with the 76th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft. A right-handed-hitting outfielder from the University of Kentucky, Rhodes is considered to have one of the most exiting bats of any second-year college draft prospect. Though he slumped at the plate for a large part of 2021, the 20-year-old showcased his potential when he slashed .426/.485/.672 across 17 games with the Wildcats in 2020. Rhodes is a solid runner, which could allow him to play center field going forward, but he's not expected to be much of a base stealer.

