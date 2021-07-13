Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Billie Eilish Knows You Think She’s in Her ‘Flop Era’

By Glenn Rowley
Posted by 
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billie Eilish took to social media on Sunday night (July 11) to clap back at haters who dissed her latest music. Set to her new single "NDA," the pop singer posted a TikTok video of herself rolling her eyes and grinning to onscreen text that reads, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..."

sojo1049.com

Comments / 1

SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flop#Grammy Awards#Nda#Tiktok#Interscope Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Grammy
Related
CelebritiesBillboard

Billie Eilish's Mom and Team Were 'Losing Their Minds' on 'NDA' Video Set: Watch Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Billie Eilish had her mom and team worried sick on the set of her terrifying new "NDA" music video. On Friday (July 9), the 19-year-old daredevil released her dark new single with an accompanying self-directed visual in which 25 professional stunt drivers skillfully weave around her on a pitch-black road in the dead of night. The experience left Eilish's mother and professional crew terrified, as evidenced by some behind-the-scenes footage the singer shared on Instagram.
Behind Viral VideosCosmopolitan

Billie Eilish responds to ‘flop era’ TikTok haters with another no-makeup clapback

If you're looking to skip to the moral of the story here, it's that Billie Eilish has always been - and will continue to be - an absolute machine of unflappable self-esteem. It's been a big few months for our Billie. She broke the internet by going platinum blonde, and then re-broke it by dropping her Vogue photoshoot debuting a brand new high-femme look. Then people lost their shit over her music video, sharing 'queerbaiting' accusations. And then some pretty serious accusations of using racial slurs surfaced, leaving Billie to explain her past behaviour.
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Wore the Corset Trend We're Loving

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Bridgerton premiered at the end of 2020, it was hard to predict whether the fascination with vintage corset bodices and Regency-era fashion as a whole would stick around. Seven months later, it's safe to say it looks like at least one of them is here for the long haul.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Billie Eilish unveils unexpected look to tease exciting news

Billie Eilish has been gearing up for a big release over the past few weeks, and has been upping the excitement level with each social media post she's made. Her latest Instagram post is the icing on the cake, making her fans go wild and showing off her softer side.
CelebritiesSFGate

Inside the July/August 'Rolling Stone' Cover Shoot With Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Cover Rolling Stone: Here’s How to Buy the Collector’s Edition Photo Zine and Print. “I feel like there’s an intimacy to [the photos],” photographer Yana Yatsuk says. “It’s a little more real to me, a little less perfect. It feels like a boyfriend would have shot it.”. Yatsuk,...
Beauty & FashionHollywood Life

Billie Eilish Rocks Tie-Dye Outfit In Rare Public Outing As She Leaves Photoshoot – Photo

Is Billie Eilish in her psychedelic era? The ‘NDA’ singer rocked a vivid tie-dyed Erykah Badu x Chinatown Market outfit after finishing up a photo shoot in California. Let’s be honest – Billie Eilish’s color scheme for her upcoming Happier Than Ever album is on the soft side of beige, but the 19-year-old singer was an explosion of color on Tuesday (July 13). (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS) While walking to her car after a photoshoot in Burbank, California, Billie rocked an outfit from the Erykah Badu x Chinatown Market collection. Billie managed to score the tie-dye t-shirt ($50), shorts ($70), and hoodie ($100) before they all sold out. She rocked the whole collection with a pair of Air Jordan Legacy 312 Tech Challenge 2 sneakers in the Hot Lava colorway($195), per Daily Mail, proving yet again that Billie knows shoes.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Billie Eilish ‘ashamed’ of past actions

Billie Eilish is “ashamed” of her past actions. The 19-year-old singer was recently embroiled in controversy after a clip from her early teens showed her listening to Tyler the Creator’s 2011 hit ‘Fish’ and mouthing a racist slur, as well as using a “gibberish” accent and she admitted she’s “incredibly embarrassed” about her previous behaviour, though she insisted she’s no different to anyone else when it comes to regretting the past.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Billie Eilish Releases A New Single And Music Video

Billie Eilish has released single NDA and music video in the lead up to her new album. Eilish surprised fans with the release. The music video shows the singer dodging traffic and fans were worried for her safety. It was directed by the 19-year-old singer herself. The lyrics of the...
MusicVulture

Love is a Two-Way Street in Billie Eilish’s NDA Music Video

In contrast to Billie Eilish’s last single off of her upcoming sophomore album Happier Than Ever, Eilish’s latest track, “NDA,” constitutes a return to the darker, brooding, albeit still blonde, Billie. “I bought a secret house when I was seventeen/Haven’t had a party since I got the keys,” Eilish sings on the thumping, sparse track. “Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn’t stay/On his way out I made him sign an NDA.” The music video, which was shot in one take and directed by Eilish herself, features the singer walking down the middle of a desert highway at night as cars whizz past. Eilish revealed to Apple Music that the initial concept for the music video was completely different, but complications led to the original idea getting scrapped. “Things couldn’t happen, I didn’t have time, and blah, blah, blah,” Eilish explained. “And I figured it out. It’s definitely one of the coolest videos I’ve ever made in my life, and I directed it.”
Theater & DancePosted by
Teen Vogue

BTS, Billie Eilish, and More Best New Music

This week's best new music includes new songs from BTS, Billie Eilish, Bathe, and more. Global powerhouse BTS is back with their latest irresistible bop, the Ed Sheeran-penned “Permission to Dance.” An ode to an eventual post-pandemic euphoria, the song has an anthemic chorus and uplifting, playful choreo (that also incorporates ASL) — plus, the music video weaves together heartwarming scenes of people dancing and enjoying life again. ARMYs can count on BTS for an instant serotonin boost, as per usual.
Theater & DanceBillboard

Billie Eilish, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, BTS & More: What's Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

This week brought a whole lotta music and BIA's "Whole Lotta Money" remix with Nicki Minaj. The "feat. Nicki Minaj" credit has done wonders for already-popular hip-hop tracks such as Doja Cat's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Say So" and Sada Baby's "Whole Lotta Choppas," but the Queen Barb is bringing a whole lotta heat by adding extra bars and stacks to BIA's smash.
CelebritiesMTV

Billie Eilish Tackles Stalkers And Privacy In Dark 'NDA' Video

Billie Eilish released her newest single “NDA,” from her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, on Friday (July 9) — along with an eerie self-directed music video. And astonishingly, no visuals or stunt doubles were used. The video depicts Billie walking alone on a highway in the dark night, with deep...
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Billie Eilish's 'NDA' arrives Friday

Billie Eilish is readying for the release of her new song "NDA," and accompanying music video at the end of the week. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and shop the latest from Billie Eilish. forthcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which will be available beginning July 30....
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Billie Eilish Gets Real About Fame With "NDA"

Billie Eilish's latest drop "NDA" is the fifth single from her upcoming second studio album Happier Than Ever. Eilish's found fame thanks to her trademark soft, yet high quality vocals paired with her own unique brand of alternative production. No matter how talented a performer is, a life of fame is not an easy one. Judging by the lyrics, Eilish has some stuff on her mind regarding the subject.
Musicwegotthiscovered.com

How Tall is Billie Eilish?

Since Billie Eilish first gained publicity at just 14 years old in 2015 with the debut of her song “Ocean Eyes”, she has quickly become one of the breakout stars of the last five years. Her albums and singles in the years since have repeatedly reached top 10 status on charts in both the U.S. and the U.K and her single “Bad Guy” was her first to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.
Musicqhitmusic.com

Billie Eilish shares the video for her latest single “NDA”

Billie Eilish has shared the video for new song “NDA,” directed by Eilish herself and featuring 25 professional stunt drivers speeding around her as she sings. “NDA” is taken from Eilish’s forthcoming album, Happier Than Ever, due on July 30. The upcoming album is the follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and features the singles “Therefore I Am,” “Lost Cause,” and “Your Power.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy