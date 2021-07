Members of the National Disaster Response Force conduct a search and rescue operation after a landslide following heavy rains in Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra state, India, on Sunday. (National Disaster Response Force via Reuters) — MUMBAI, India — Rescue teams in India were digging through thick sludge and debris on Monday to find over 60 people trapped in landslides caused by torrential monsoon rains that have so far claimed more than 160 lives in four days.