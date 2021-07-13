Cancel
Delaware County, NY

Harris wins first Delaware County Amateur title

By Staff Report
THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 14 days ago
Justin Harris held off a crowded field to win the 56th Annual Delaware County Men’s Amateur Golf Championship on Sunday at the College Course in Delhi.

The win is Harris’ first at the event after finishing second to Floyd Eighmey in 2020 and third in 2019. After entering Sunday with a five-shot lead, Harris’ 76 was good enough to win by three strokes for a final score of 219, three-over par over 54 holes. The Unadilla native got off to a blistering start, shooting 71 on Friday and 72 on Sunday.

Ryan Sluiter finished second in the Championship Flight (222), shooting back-to-back 73s on Saturday and Sunday after posting a 76 on Friday. Todd Carrington placed third (76-75-74-225).

Matthew Green won the A Flight by four strokes, finishing with a score of 230 (74-75-81). Bruce Shelton finished second (79-78-77-234) and was also the senior champion. Doug Wells finished third (83-80-75-238).

Winning the B Flight by two strokes was Dan Moore (76-77-75-228), who was also the senior flights champion. Dave Hull (74-81-75-230) finished second, while Trent Squires (79-78-86-243) was third.

Kevin Green took first in the C Flight with a score of 86-77-78-241. James Westbrook Sr. (83-83-76-242) and Emil Hansen (82-79-81-242) tied for second.

Chad Westbrook (86-88-87-261) won the D Flight, with Brandon Macumber (87-92-83-262) and Larry Lame (82-90-90-262) finishing in a tie for second.

Rounding things out with a win in the E Flight was Lucas Hathaway (90-90-83-263). Alex Treibe (95-95-81-271) finished second while Ryan Safford (92-88-93-273) placed third.

