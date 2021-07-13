Recycled Bulletproof Vest Sweaters
The Vollebak 'Garbage Sweater' is one of the latest styles from the tough garment brand that will provide wearers with a rugged option to don that's crafted with an unexpected material. The sweater is crafted using old bulletproof vests and firefighter suits that would have otherwise ended up in the landfill in order to repurpose the durable materials into something new. The sweater is thus fire-resistant and inherently durable, but also soft and warm to make it comfortable for long-term wear.www.trendhunter.com
