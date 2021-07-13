Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Recycled Bulletproof Vest Sweaters

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vollebak 'Garbage Sweater' is one of the latest styles from the tough garment brand that will provide wearers with a rugged option to don that's crafted with an unexpected material. The sweater is crafted using old bulletproof vests and firefighter suits that would have otherwise ended up in the landfill in order to repurpose the durable materials into something new. The sweater is thus fire-resistant and inherently durable, but also soft and warm to make it comfortable for long-term wear.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweaters#Bulletproof Vests#Garment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelWAVY News 10

Best sweaters for fall 2021

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the heat of the summer ever-present, it may seem as though there will be no need for extra layers. However, summer is the perfect time to start building your cool-weather wardrobe so you’re prepared when the temperatures begin to drop. Some of the best additions to a fall wardrobe are a few cozy, stylish sweaters to help keep you warm.
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Scalp-Soothing Hair Duos

First Aid Beauty, a brand known for its sensitive skin-friendly formulas, is expanding into the hair care category with two debut products, anti-dandruff shampoo and a soothing scalp serum to match. The brand is applying its expertise in soothing skin to the whole body, which includes the often-overlooked scalp. With a focus on treating dryness and irritation, these new hair care formulas from the brand deliver clean and effective solutions that are comfortable to use.
SealTrendHunter.com

Multifunctional Modular Geometric Shelters

The 'Ekodome' modular shelter is a geometric dome structure that will provide support for a multitude of different needs to accommodate those who are in search of a sturdy, multifunctional outdoor shelter. The shelter is constructed with a geodesic dome design that is achieved using an aluminum hub and hub...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Mono-Material Clothing Pegs

Conventional clothespins and clothing pegs are often constructed using multiple materials that will head to the landfill upon breakage, so the 'Blip' clothing peg has been designed as a more eco-friendly alternative. The mono-material peg is crafted entirely from rubber and features a flat design that requires the pin to be held in place with a snap to create tension. This will enable the pin to effectively hold clothing on the clothesline when drying without the need for metal coils.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Chemical-Free Balancing Skincare

The BioEvolve Collection by Veracity uses cutting-edge ingredients in the clean beauty industry. The clean skincare brand created the first-ever skin and health test that measures hormones and pH that can affect the skin's condition. The scientifically driven beauty brand ensures that no toxic chemicals are used to aid with overall biological processes.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Magnetic Skincare Systems

New skincare brand Ioniq is leveraging technology from German industrial giant Wagner, which is known for its trade and DIY paint sprayers and powder coating systems. With the technology adapted for the beauty market, the brand offers a convenient way for consumers to evenly and conveniently apply products. The IONIQ ONE skincare system boasts Magnetic Skin Technology to create an attraction between skin and beauty products, for the purposes of applying everything from tanner to body care.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Chic Skateboard Deck Bags

The Hermès Skateboard Bolide Bag has been unveiled by the brand as part of its men's summer 2022 collection that incorporates a laidback component into an otherwise luxury bag. The bag starts off with a rich leather upper that will provide ample storage space and is suited for carrying in the hand or over the shoulder. The base of the bag is constructed with a skateboard deck that, while casual in style, actually works to deliver impressive performance by offering protection for the bottom.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Beauty Bundles

Unwrapped Life launched three new sustainable beauty bundles in collaboration with DOM'S Natural Deodorant and Leaf Shave. In celebration of Plastic Free July, the beauty brand assembled products for all beauty needs into convenient plastic-free packages. Every product purchased from Unwrapped prevents the equivalent of 10 single-use plastic bottles from...
Apparelwomanaroundtown.com

First Look Fall 2021: Vests

Seen on runways (yes, they’re back) and in Trend Reports, vests will be omnipresent this autumn. Left Top & Bottom: Brook Taverner Nashville Waistcoat: A five button, single breasted waistcoat with a teflon finish and notch lapel.. Also features two welt pockets and a cloth back with vent detail and adjuster.40% Polyester, 40% Wool, 20% Mixed Fibers. $85.81.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Trustworthy Multi-Purpose Balms

Sade Baron boasts a multi-purpose balm that you can take with you on your daily commute, when traveling, or keep to simply use at home. The innovative product is designed to be delicate and the sweet smell definitely contributes to the pleasure of using it. The brand focused on delivering an ultra-nourishing experience. The effective multi-purpose balm is rich in vitamins A, C, and E—the latter is a powerful antioxidant that prevents dry, flaking skin. Other additions include Cocoa Butter (a phytonutrient that protects skin from moisture loss, while maintaining elasticity and tone), Apricot Kernel Oil (another antioxidant), and Rosehip (a fatty acid).
Relationship AdviceTrendHunter.com

10 Custom Jewelry Options

When it comes to custom jewelry options, there are two distinct categories. One considers the needs of couples who are planning to get engaged and marry. Brands like Allurigem (an e-commerce fine jewelry brand) and Holden (which specializes in custom wedding rings) are dedicated to supporting these individuals and their desire to make their special moments unforgettable and unique.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Pure Botanical Face Serums

Province Apothecary is a Canadian brand, renowned for its high-quality organic products, and this pure botanical serum with Neroli and Frankincense is definitely here to support this legacy. Pegged as a “daily essential,” this compact tincture is powerful when it comes to skin nourishment and an excellent product to take with you on the go.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

JW Anderson Removable Radish Sweater FW21 Collection

Editor's Notes: Recent JW Anderson collections have epitomized brand signatures, like artist collaborations and those chunky chain loafers, but they've also introduced a tasty new angle to Anderson's apparel: fruits and veggies. Fall/Winter 2021 was really Anderson's first major garden exploration, incorporating aubergines, peaches and plenty of other healthy (and suggestive) goodies into his menswear lineup, but a new sweater design really steals the show.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Comfort-Focused Sustainable Footwear

The People Footwear brand is a comfort-focused shoe company that commits itself to sustainability. The innovative brand is rooted in its West Coast origins. Its summer-focused footwear is ideal for the warmer months and provides maximum comfort. This year's essential styles boast supportive material for all occasions. One notable model...
Apparelendurance.biz

Simply the vest: Runderwear unveils summer launches

Performance underwear specialist Runderwear has introduced the Women’s Seamless Running Vest, Original V5 Running Bra and men’s and women’s Short-Sleeved Base Layer to its summer apparel collection. The Women’s Seamless Running Vest is racer-back style vest, available in S-XL and with two colour choices, black or pink (RRP £35.00). Offering...
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Luxury Vegan Makeup Products

M2U NYC is a beauty brand company that focuses on providing vegan and cruelty-free products to suit today's cosmetic standards. While the brand focuses on high-quality products, it ensures that the pricing remains affordable to remain accessible to a wide range of consumers. M2U NYC's Eye Crayon, for example, creates...
ApparelWATE

The best women’s plus-sized sweater

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re ready to restock your wardrobe with a few new essentials, make sure sweaters are at the top of your list. Sweaters are versatile, practical pieces that belong in every wardrobe, and they’re not just for cold weather wear....
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Accessible Tea Kettles

The 'Inclusivitea' kettle has been designed by Nick Fitzpatrick as a kitchen countertop solution that would enable differently abled individuals to maintain their lifestyle with less challenges. The kettle is paired with wooden handles that stick out of the main water reservoir in the top to allow for two-handed carrying and to make easier for the user to dock into place. The brewed tea could then be accessed by simply pressing a built-in button on the bottom of kettle to eliminate the need to pick up and pour it, further alleviating the potential for dangerous spills.
TrendHunter.com

Convertible Travel-Friendly Sunshades

The 'Shadeeco' convertible sunshade is a travel-friendly piece of gear for avid beachgoers that will provide them with a way to keep essential equipment on hand for when they need it most. The unit works by being set up in just 10-minutes and will provide effective protection from the sun's UV rays to make staying on the beach all day long more realistic. The modular design will allow multiple units to be connected together to maximize the amount of protective coverage beachgoers can enjoy.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Eco-Conscious Comfortable Loungewear

Hernest project is a brand that places a dual emphasis on comfort and sustainability. As a result, the company has centered its design and manufacturing efforts around eco-conscious practices that keep both consumers and the planet safe. hernest project's fabrics are all certified Oeko-Tex Standard 100, which means they are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy