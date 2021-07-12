#161 Ryan Laplante: Founder of LearnProPoker & WSOP Bracelet Winner. Today’s guest on CPG is WSOP Bracelet Winner, tournament wizard, and founder of Learn Pro Poker, Ryan LaPlante.Ryan is a man who has truly worked his way up from the microstakes to crushing it at the highest levels of tournament poker both online and live, with career tournament earnings of close to $5 million. Today Ryan and I are gonna dive into what’s new and exciting in the world of Poker…Here’s a hint: It involves being able to look your opponent directly in the eye after you crush their dreams because live poker is coming back baby!Some Greatness Bombs in today’s show with Ryan LaPlante include: What kinds of physical tells Ryan looks for when trying to read his opponent’s soul.Why belly flopping after making an unconventional decision is actually a good thing.How to better deal with making a perfect read and getting an imperfect result. And much, MUCH More!And now without any further ado, I present to you top flight poker coach, dedicated teacher, and a crusher nobody wants to see sit down at their table... The founder of LearnProPoker.com, Ryan Laplante.New CPG Cash Game Courses!Preflop Bootcamp: https://bit.ly/Preflop-BootcampFish in a Barrel: http://bit.ly/fish-in-a-barrelNeutralize Flop Leads: https://bit.ly/2OkN8Yt.