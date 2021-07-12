Cancel
Gambling

WSOP

pokerfuse.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Series of Poker went live with online poker in Pennsylvania under the WSOP PA brand on July 12, 2021. The launch represents an important expansion for the WSOP USA presence and indicates the operator has serious plans for the future. The World Series of Poker is a strong...

It’s here, Pennsylvania! The World Series of Poker (WSOP) is officially live in the Keystone State. In case you haven’t heard of the World Series of Poker brand, it is an annual summer series of poker tournaments in Las Vegas televised by ESPN. The WSOP Main Event champion is the...
WSOP Online events added with expansion to Pennsylvania

The World Series of Poker has added eight WSOP Online events to this year’s schedule after WSOP.com officially gained entry into Pennsylvania. WSOP.com will host the events from Aug. 8-Aug. 15, with buy-ins ranging from $400 to $3,200. Those events will be limited to players physically located in Pennsylvania because...
WSOP PA Announces $50K Depositor’s Freeroll

Following WSOP’s successful soft launch in Pennsylvania, the platform is launching its first promotions. Players will be able to gain entry into the World Series $10,000 Main Event in Las Vegas if they place first or second in the upcoming $50K Depositor’s Freeroll. A third ticket will be awarded randomly...
RELIVE DANIEL NEGREANU MAKING HUGE FOLD IN 2015 WSOP MAIN EVENT AGAINST JOE MCKEEHEN

The concluding event of the 46th Annual World Series of Poker was the 2015 WSOP Main Event that attracted 6,420 entrants and created a prize pool of over $60.3 million. On the final day of play before the November Nine would be set, just 27 players remained and included an eclectic mix of poker stars, tournament veterans, and amateurs chasing WSOP glory. The player that started the day ninth in chips overall was poker legend and six-time WSOP bracelet winner Daniel Negreanu of Toronto, Canada.
WSOP is Doubling Deposits Throughout the Summer in Nevada and New Jersey

The bonus is the latest in a raft of promotions from the operator, as it ratchets up publicity for the return of World Series live events which begin on September 30. To qualify for the bonus, you simply need to use the code GOLD21 when making a deposit. Once you have opted in, WSOP will release the funds in $10 increments for every 100 Action Player Points (APPs) earned.
WSOP Now Available in Three States after Recent Pennsylvania Debut

The World Series of Poker on Thursday officially entered Pennsylvania’s online poker space following a successful two-day field trial and final approval from the state Gaming Control Board. To celebrate its market debut in the Keystone State, the WSOP is offering special sign up promotions for local players as well...
How the WSOP Became ‘Bigger than Vegas’

The World Series of Poker is easily regarded as the biggest poker tournament in the world. Each year, the best players convene in Las Vegas, Nevada to see who will be crowned the king. Not only is the WSOP the most prominent poker series, but it’s also the longest-running one too. While most of the poker variants are featured, in recent times, Texas hold ’em has been the most widely played. There probably couldn’t be […]
James "Danfriel" Gilbert Wins 2021 WSOP $1,000 NLH North American Open ($137,570)

On Sunday, the 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Online continued with Event #18: $1,000 NLH North American Open, a tournament that drew 524 players who rebought 232 times. The 756-entry field resulted in a $692,000 prize pool, and after nearly 11 hours of play, it was James "Danfriel" Gilbert emerging victorious to capture a $137,570 top prize and his first gold bracelet.
2021 World Series of Poker: Daniel Negreanu discusses staying relevant in changing landscape, WSOP schedule

If Daniel Negreanu was looking to build momentum ahead of the 2021 World Series of Poker, he could hardly have done any better than his performance in the PokerGO cup. Negreanu managed to pick up his first tournament win since 2013, winning the $50,000 no-limit hold'em event for a $700,000 prize and placing fourth in the $100,000 no-limit hold'em event for an additional $230,000 and the series title.
David "lox10" Goldberg Wins 2021 WSOP Online Event #27: $1,000 PLO Championship ($86,440)

On Wednesday night, the 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Online Event #27: $1,000 PLO Championship attracted 221 players who rebought 177 times. The 398-entry field resulted in a $367,050 prize pool, and after 11 hours of play, it was David "lox10" Goldberg, who defeated Todd "Chi.T.420" Sladek heads-up for a $86,440 top prize, along with the coveted WSOP gold bracelet, the first of his career.
GGPoker Creates a $20 Million WSOP Main Event, Online Schedule Set

The schedule for this year’s World Series of Poker (WSOP) Online is set. Host site GGPoker confirmed that there will be 33 bracelets up for grabs, as well as more than $30 million in guaranteed prize money. The decision to host another WSOP online this summer is due to ongoing...
#161 Ryan Laplante: Founder of LearnProPoker & WSOP Bracelet Winner

#161 Ryan Laplante: Founder of LearnProPoker & WSOP Bracelet Winner. Today’s guest on CPG is WSOP Bracelet Winner, tournament wizard, and founder of Learn Pro Poker, Ryan LaPlante.Ryan is a man who has truly worked his way up from the microstakes to crushing it at the highest levels of tournament poker both online and live, with career tournament earnings of close to $5 million. Today Ryan and I are gonna dive into what’s new and exciting in the world of Poker…Here’s a hint: It involves being able to look your opponent directly in the eye after you crush their dreams because live poker is coming back baby!Some Greatness Bombs in today’s show with Ryan LaPlante include: What kinds of physical tells Ryan looks for when trying to read his opponent’s soul.Why belly flopping after making an unconventional decision is actually a good thing.How to better deal with making a perfect read and getting an imperfect result. And much, MUCH More!And now without any further ado, I present to you top flight poker coach, dedicated teacher, and a crusher nobody wants to see sit down at their table... The founder of LearnProPoker.com, Ryan Laplante.New CPG Cash Game Courses!Preflop Bootcamp: https://bit.ly/Preflop-BootcampFish in a Barrel: http://bit.ly/fish-in-a-barrelNeutralize Flop Leads: https://bit.ly/2OkN8Yt.

