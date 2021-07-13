Capital Gazette shooting trial updates: Insanity trial enters third week

A jury has found Jarrod Ramos criminally responsible for the Capital Gazette shooting in which he murdered five people on June 28, 2018. Ramos’ public defenders had asked for an insanity trial that could have seen him sent to a psychiatric hospital with the potential to be released in the future. However, Sameer Patel, a court-appointed forensic psychiatrist who evaluated Ramos in 2019, said that Ramos was in control of his behavior and even regretted not killing more people that day. Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters were killed in the newsroom attack. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said Ramos had blocked exits to trap his victims and used decoys to slow response from law enforcement. “He was one step ahead of the people he considered his opponents,” she said. The insanity trial lasted three weeks, and Ramos now faces life in prison.