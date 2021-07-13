Cancel
Law

Capital Gazette shooting trial updates: Insanity trial enters third week

By Lilly Price The Capital, Annapolis, Md. (TNS)
Frederick News-Post
 14 days ago

Jul. 12—The insanity trial for the gunman who killed five Capital Gazette employees when he shot his way into the newsroom on June 28, 2018, begins its third week today. Prosecutors called survivors to testify Friday about the 19 terrifying minutes it took the gunman to kill Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara and Wendi Winters and surrender to responding police. Jurors also heard from police whose custody Jarrod Ramos, 41, was in immediately after the mass shooting.

