Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Gulfshore Business Daily: July 13

gulfshorebusiness.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORIDA REALTORS SEEK TO GET AFFORDABLE HOUSING INITIATIVE ON 2022 BALLOT. Florida Realtors are launching a petition to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2022 ballot that would provide money for affordable housing programs. The group of Realtors funneled $5 million to the political committee Floridians for Housing while the National Association of Realtors chipped in another $3 million. If approved by 60% of voters, the proposed measure would establish state and local housing trust funds, which would receive a percentage of revenue from the documentary stamp taxes collected on real estate transactions. The committee needs to submit more than 220,000 signatures for the Florida Supreme Court to review the proposed amendment, and nearly a million signatures to get it on the 2022 ballot, WINK News reports.

www.gulfshorebusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Estero, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Bonita Springs, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Miami, FL
Business
City
Immokalee, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Government
State
Texas State
Miami, FL
Real Estate
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Low Carbon Economy#Affordable Housing#Florida House#Florida Panthers#Gulfshore Business Daily#Florida Realtors#Floridians#The Florida Supreme Court#Wink News#Mobile Pediatric Clinic#Pfizer#Fort Myers High School#Quality Life Center#Lee Health#Gulf Coast Medical Center#Bahia Bowls Acai Caf#Ale House#Florida Skin Center#Moran Wealth Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...

Comments / 0

Community Policy