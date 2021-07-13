Gulfshore Business Daily: July 13

FLORIDA REALTORS SEEK TO GET AFFORDABLE HOUSING INITIATIVE ON 2022 BALLOT. Florida Realtors are launching a petition to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2022 ballot that would provide money for affordable housing programs. The group of Realtors funneled $5 million to the political committee Floridians for Housing while the National Association of Realtors chipped in another $3 million. If approved by 60% of voters, the proposed measure would establish state and local housing trust funds, which would receive a percentage of revenue from the documentary stamp taxes collected on real estate transactions. The committee needs to submit more than 220,000 signatures for the Florida Supreme Court to review the proposed amendment, and nearly a million signatures to get it on the 2022 ballot, WINK News reports.