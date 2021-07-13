'Voice for the voiceless': Animal Control officers see spike in calls during warmer months

Less than a year into her job as an Animal Control officer, Megan Harrigan has gained a reputation for handling odd birds.

Back in October, Frederick County Division of Animal Control learned someone released 25 domesticated Pekin ducks in Baker Park. Harrigan, who’d recently left the kennel technician position at the animal shelter to become an officer, set out on a mission to wrangle them.

Before her shift started, she’d head to the park with peas, corn and other appealing treats to lure the ducks. (She recommends against bread crumbs.)

Over the course of approximately two months, Harrigan grabbed one duck at a time by hand. The final Baker Park duck was especially elusive, dodging her for nearly two weeks and hiding among the local geese.

One day, Harrigan got lucky.

“I could have cried that day I caught that duck,” she said.

The ducks all found new homes, and many were adopted in pairs, according to Harrigan.

She might have caught them quicker with a net, but Harrigan didn’t want to traumatize the birds.

Harrigan grew up on a farm in Carroll County, where she gained a fondness for animals of all sorts. She once had a duck named Quackers that used a wheelchair.

That love for animals is common in Harrigan’s line of work, she said, which is why it’s frustrating when some people view Animal Control officers in a bad light.

“A lot of people think that we’re the dog pound,” Harrigan said. “We all do this because we love animals.”

Calls that run the gamut are the norm. On any day, Harrigan may find herself responding all over the county. She’ll respond to calls for a dog at large, jot down descriptions of lost pets, rescue struck animals, search for sick critters and more.

Spring into summer can be a busy time of year for Harrigan and her colleagues. According to division records, May, June and July were their busiest months in terms of calls for service in fiscal 2021, which ran from July 2020 to June 2021. Just last month, Animal Control logged 882 calls — the highest monthly call volume for the fiscal year.

‘First responder’ for animals

The unpredictability of the job is one of the aspects Harrigan enjoys the most, but come summer, she’s learned to expect a spike in certain calls. Pets locked in cars, an influx of kittens and animal welfare checks are common this time of year.

On July 7, temperatures reached well over 90 degrees when Harrigan got a call for a dog left inside a car. She hopped in her van emblazoned with the county logo and drove to a local Frederick shopping center.

As she pulled up to the scene, a Frederick Police Department cruiser rolled toward her. Windows down, the city officer told Harrigan he’d just spoken to the dog owner, who returned to their car after a few minutes. The dog was going to be OK.

Frederick County Division of Animal Control officers responded to 178 calls for animals locked in vehicles during fiscal 2021, according to the division’s records. Monthly calls were in the single digits during the colder months, then rose as high as 36 last July.

On a warm day, Harrigan said even a few minutes in a locked car can be damaging to an animal’s well-being.

Animal Control recommends owners never leave a pet unattended in a vehicle. According to the Maryland transportation code, a person may not leave a cat or dog unattended in a vehicle “in a manner that endangers the health or safety of the cat or dog.”

Like Wednesday’s call, it’s not uncommon for Animal Control officers to interact with other law enforcement agencies. Harrigan has responded to car crashes and drug overdoses alongside other police agencies. They usually call her unit when an animal is found on scene.

“We’re here as the first responder for the animal,” she said.

Teaching tools

After conferring with the FPD officer in the shopping center last week, Harrigan put her van in drive and headed back to the office. It was an unusually slow afternoon, she said.

As the van rolled down the roads of Frederick County, cages rattled in the back and multicolored leashes swayed. Red, plastic coffee cans stuffed with feed for ducks, goats and other animals rested in a wire basket behind the front seats. A multitude of dog treats were within arm’s reach of the driver, as were a catch pole and snake pole. Feathers stuck out of random places, and a lasso was stationed by a cluster of horse halters.

Though these tools of the trade are essential to Animal Control officers, some of the most important work they do isn’t tangible.

“Education is our big thing,” Animal Control Officer Rachel McVey said at their office at 1832 Rosemont Ave. in Frederick.

Cruelty cases that end up in the news are a small percentage of the situations they handle, according to McVey. For fiscal 2021, Animal Control responded to 332 cruelty cases out of 8,068 total calls for service.

More often, officers are correcting people and educating them on how to improve the lives of their animals, McVey said. Many times, they encounter residents who are simply unaware of the laws protecting animals. The Frederick County Animal Code can be found on the county website under the division’s page.

For instance, McVey hypothesized a large portion of Frederick County residents don’t realize they need to register pet licenses with Animal Control for cats and dogs over 4 months old, and residents must also register their rabies vaccination.

As McVey and Harrigan chatted in the office about the types of calls they’ve seen, a small creature inside a cage began to move.

Hidden under a green towel was a baby raccoon, maybe four weeks old. Deputy Director Dave Luckenbaugh said the raccoon would go to a wildlife rehab center because it’s healthy but too young to survive in the wild without its mother.

The orphaned critter would spend the night with an officer and go to a rehabilitation facility the next day.

“We all call each other suckers because we do things like that,” Harrigan said lightheartedly, noting it’s not uncommon for her or colleagues to spend nights with some of the animals.

She’s fostered kittens from the animal shelter just down the hall from their office.

A community effort

While there are seven officers and one supervisor in Animal Control, Harrigan said the community plays an important role, too — from the citizen who calls concerned for a fox stuck in a drain to organized groups that look out for feral cats.

Harrigan’s worked with Frederick Friends of Our County Animal Shelter, a nonprofit that helps cover veterinary costs for shelter animals, connects pet owners to trainers and re-homes animals. Bette Brown, president of the organization, said they view Animal Control officers and the shelter as partners.

“They’ll reach out if they need help,” Brown said. “Helping them is the reason for our existence.”

Harrigan has also worked with Tip Me Frederick, a nonprofit focused on humanely trapping feral and stray cats to then spay or neuter them before releasing them back into the wild.

“I meet so many kind and caring people out in the community who want to do the right thing and help others,” Harrigan told the News-Post.

These community groups, kennel staff, administration, supervisors and volunteers who contribute to Animal Control’s work keep Harrigan motivated to continue, despite the tough days.

At the core of it all, Harrigan and her coworkers are there for the animals.

“If I can do one thing to make a person’s life or an animal’s life better, then I can feel a sense of accomplishment,” she said. “We are the voice for the voiceless.”