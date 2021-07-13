LEGION BASEBALL: GNALBL finals between Whitemarsh, Perk Valley suspended in 6th due to darkness

Rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman reported to Vikings training camp over the weekend, but he won’t be playing for the team this season. Twyman was shot four times while in Washington, D.C. last month and avoided major injury, but the Vikings announced on Monday that the sixth-round pick has been waived with a non-football injury designation. The move cleared space on the roster for wide receiver Dede Westbrook after he agreed to a one-year deal with the team over the weekend.