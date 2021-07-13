Cancel
Sports

Late Doctor's Sports Card Collection Fetches $21.5 Million at Auction

By Justin Byers
Front Office Sports
 14 days ago
A Florida doctor’s collection of sports cards and memorabilia brought in more than $21.5 million at public auction, according to USA Today. The late Dr. Thomas Newman’s collection included a 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth card that Newman purchased for $20,000 in the 1990s. The Ruth card went for for $4.2...

