A new mini golf course for adults is coming to Charlotte, and it's thanks in part to PGA star Rory McIlroy. Puttery, an "adult-focused and modern spin on the classic game of mini-golf," is set to open its first two locations in Dallas and Charlotte this summer, according to WSOC. What helps set this course apart from others that are more catered toward families and children is that Puttery is anchored by bars and lounges.