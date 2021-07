Disney+ saw a surge in signups over the past year, partially thanks to the premiere of Hamilton and Beyonce’s Black is King, but there’s more to the streaming service than musical films. Marvel dropped their highly-anticipated blockbuster, Black Widow on Disney+ this summer, and the streamer is home to hits like Black Panther, Pirates of the Caribbean and Avatar. Launched in November 2019, Disney+ has quickly become one of the most popular streaming platforms online, with a catalogue that includes almost all the films in the Disney canon, along with titles from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises. It’s also a great...