The Roaring 2020s: A Booming Decade May Follow Covid-19

By Rich Karlgaard
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 14 days ago
This story appears in the July 31, 2021 issue of Forbes Asia. Subscribe to Forbes Asia. Will a boom follow Covid-19? A century ago the 1920s saw creative energies explode after the tragedies of the Spanish Flu and World War I. In big cities such as New York, London, Shanghai, Sydney and Tokyo, economic growth was palpable. New technologies such as cars and radios became common. So did a risk-on optimism. I think the 2020s will similarly roar. Here are four reasons (with caveats at the end):

Forbes

Forbes

