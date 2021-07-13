Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean County, NJ

New Bill Allows All Counties To Create An Overdose Program

By Alyssa Riccardi
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZSs1_0av4TghK00
File Photo

OCEAN COUNTY – After a senator sponsored a local overdose program, a new bill has been passed where all counites can establish their overdose fatality review teams.

Back in 2018, the Ocean County Health Department (OCHD) implemented New Jersey’s first local Overdose Fatality Review Program (OFRP) model. Their goal is to extract and examine information from overdose cases and identify common trends to pinpoint systemic issues in the hope to find sustainable solutions that will save lives.

With the program becoming so successful, it caught the eye of Senator Robert Singer, senior ranking member of the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee. He told fellow legislators that the program should be made available in every county.

Subsequently, a new bill has been passed allowing counties to establish their own overdose fatality review programs and teams.

“There are lessons we can learn from each overdose that can help avert similar deaths in the future,” Singer said. “Rigorous research, analysis and evaluation can help put an end to the rampant plague of overdose that threatens our loved ones, friends and neighborhoods.”

There were 67,367 drug overdose deaths reported in America in 2018 and close to 3,000 of those fatalities were New Jersey residents, according to a press release. The Ocean County Overdose Fatality Review Team examined 138 decedent cases between 2018 and 2020.

“The OCHD couldn’t be any more pleased with the passing of this new bill sponsored by Senator Singer who also serves as Vice Chairman of the Ocean County Board of Health,” Daniel Regenye, OCHD Public Health Coordinator/Health Officer said. “Now the rest of the state can use this same process as another key resource to reduce overdose deaths in their communities.”

The bill requires the Commissioner of Health to report the process for drug overdose deaths, and forward the information to the review team. In addition, the bill includes promoting more cooperation and data sharing between state and local government agencies, develop new prevention strategies and provide recommendations for programming and policy.

“As the first fatality review model in New Jersey, the OCHD can appreciate this crucial legislation,” Kimberly Reilly, OCHD Alcohol and Drug Abuse Unit Coordinator said. “Now we can continue and amplify our review process and partners and provide recommendations for policy change and the search for new funding for our residents. This comes at a time when we must now deal with the impact of COVID-19 on our population when it comes to mental health and substance abuse.”

The OFRP had to take a break in spring 2020 due to the pandemic, but have been back reviewing cases since August 2020.

“The OCHD looks forward to assisting other counties that may need our assistance moving forward putting their programs together. It’s essential to keep the overdose fatality review programs – also dubbed “Social Autopsy” – a county driven process to ensure information and data speaks to the needs of our individual communities. Eventually all of this should drive new program development, changes in policy and increased access to prevention, treatment and recovery,” Reilly said.

For more information about the Ocean County Overdose Fatality Review Program, visit ochd.org.

Comments / 1

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Government
County
Ocean County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Overdose Deaths#Elderly People#Alcohol#Ofrp#Senior Citizens Committee#Ochd Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
California StatePalm Beach Interactive

California, NYC unveil plans to require vaccinations or testing; VA says shots mandatory for medical workers: Live COVID-19 updates

New York City, the Department of Veteran Affairs and the state of California announced plans Monday to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for many of their employees, a shift in how the country is seemingly dealing with vaccine hesitancy after months of campaigning to the public then offering money and prizes when vaccination levels dipped.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Public Health: 12 And Up Should Get Vaccine

Transylvania County school students are getting nearer to returning to the classroom, and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has released updated guidance for school administrators and local health departments to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 in schools. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is currently authorized for...
Arkansas City, KSctnewsonline.com

Local health officials urge COVID vaccination

SCK Health in Arkansas City is urging citizens to take the COVID-19 delta variant seriously. Information presented by CEO Jeff Bowman during Thursday’s board meeting stated that the delta variant was spreading at a rate that was 225 percent faster than the original version of the virus. Bowman said that...
Oneida County, NYcnyhomepage.com

Oneida County issues overdose spike alert

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The Oneida County Overdose Response Team is alerting the community of a spike in overdoses with six overdoses, including one fatality, occurring in a 24-hour period. The recent cluster of overdoses that occurred in Sylvan Beach and Vienna were a part of this spike. The...
Broome County, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Opioid overdose cases increasing in Broome County

BROOME COUNTY, NY- This past week Broome County has seen reports of an increase in opioid overdoses. Following this information the Broome Opioid awareness council encourages those expierncing a substance abuse disorder to never use alone, and practice harm reduction stragaties. It is also encouraged to have a Narcan kit...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

County hears grim report on overdoses

When people overdosed in Allen County in 2019, they most often had five classes of drugs in their system, with the most prevalent the powerful synthetic opioid painkiller fentanyl. That's just one of several findings in a new report on Fort Wayne-area drug deaths between 2008 and 2019. The report...
Washington Statespokanepublicradio.org

Drug Overdoses Increase In Spokane County, As Well As In Washington

Public health officials say Spokane County appears to be mirroring the state trend for opioid overdoses. The Washington Department of Health reported Tuesday that 418 people died from overdoses during the first quarter of 2021. That’s up from 378 during the first quarter last year. Spokane Regional Health District officials...
Erie County, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is One Of The Major Causes Of Drug Overdoses In Erie County

The global pandemic is already enough to deal with along with gun violence and other issues that many Buffalo residents are faced with every day. We are now at the height of an opioid epidemic in Erie County. According to buffalonews.com, when over three hundred people died from fatal drug overdoses in Eire County, heroin laced with fentanyl was the main cause behind the increase in deaths. This is a cheap but extremely powerful opioid, which makes it very popular, especially in low-income neighborhoods.
Public SafetyKELOLAND TV

Overdose deaths increased in all states in 2020 except South Dakota and New Hampshire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The United States saw more than 93,000 overdose deaths in 2020, according to a report from the US government. The report includes a graphic showing the rise of overdose deaths in the US over 12 month periods running from January 2015 to December 2020. This data shows that nationwide, the number of overdose deaths in a 12 month period nearly doubled between 2015 and 2020, rising from 53,356 predicted deaths by December 2015 to 93,331 predicted deaths by December 2020.
King County, WAshorelineareanews.com

New program will help house King county veterans

To increase utilization of federal housing vouchers to house more local Veterans, King County, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and the King County Housing Authority have joined forces to develop a pioneering new program to aid local Veterans. The Collaborative Case Management (CCM) Pilot Program will combine the...
Milwaukee County, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County overdose deaths, record pace in 2021

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. government said overdose deaths reached a record 93,000 in 2020 – 20,000 more than in 2019. That includes 546 such deaths in Milwaukee County, which is on pace to surpass that number again in 2021. In 2020, Ly'Marita Cheeks lost her job taking care of the...
Guilford County, NCYes Weekly

Guilford County’s COVID-related Rental Assistance Program Opens to all County Residents

GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2021) – Guilford County’s federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), designed to assist people financially affected by COVID-19, will be available to all eligible county residents beginning July 9. The program will now include residents who live in Greensboro city limits. City residents who previously applied to the City’s ERAP program do not need to reapply.

Comments / 1

Community Policy