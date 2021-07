Calls for the Indian government to apologise for the high number of deaths, many of which are unreported, during the second wave of Covid-19 in the country are gathering momentum after a fiery speech on Thursday by an opposition MP.The speech delivered in parliament’s upper house by Manoj Kumar Jha, a member of the opposition Rashtiya Janata Dal (RJD), was lauded by other parliament members and shared widely on social media.Mr Jha hit out at the Modi government for its alleged lack of acknowledgment of the death toll from the pandemic, that researchers believe could be ten times what has...