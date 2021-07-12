Cancel
All Amazon Kids devices are on sale — Includes Echo Dot, Echo Show, Fire Tablet, Kindle, and more

By Elias Saba
AFTVnews
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has put all of its Kids devices on sale. At 16% off, the Echo Show 5 Kids is on sale for $79.99. This is the first time it has ever been on sale, since it was just released a couple of months ago. The Echo Dot Kids is $39.99, which is just $5 above its lowest price ever. For $15 more you can add an Echo Glow kids smart light or get one on its own on sale for $19.99, which is the lowest it has ever been. The Fire 7 Kids and Fire 7 Kids Pro tablets are $59.99, also matching their lowest prices ever. The Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire KD 8 Kids Pro tablets are $89.99, which matches the Prime Day price at $10 above their lowest prices. At the top of the kdis tablet lineup are the Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $129.99. These were released earlier this year and are the new lowest prices that the flagship kids tablets have ever been. Lastly is the Kindle Kids Edition for $69.99 which is also the lwoest it has ever been.

