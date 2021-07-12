All Amazon Kids devices are on sale — Includes Echo Dot, Echo Show, Fire Tablet, Kindle, and more

Amazon has put all of its Kids devices on sale. At 16% off, the Echo Show 5 Kids is on sale for $79.99. This is the first time it has ever been on sale, since it was just released a couple of months ago. The Echo Dot Kids is $39.99, which is just $5 above its lowest price ever. For $15 more you can add an Echo Glow kids smart light or get one on its own on sale for $19.99, which is the lowest it has ever been. The Fire 7 Kids and Fire 7 Kids Pro tablets are $59.99, also matching their lowest prices ever. The Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire KD 8 Kids Pro tablets are $89.99, which matches the Prime Day price at $10 above their lowest prices. At the top of the kdis tablet lineup are the Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $129.99. These were released earlier this year and are the new lowest prices that the flagship kids tablets have ever been. Lastly is the Kindle Kids Edition for $69.99 which is also the lwoest it has ever been.