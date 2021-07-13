Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Greater Burke by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 00:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Avery; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN MCDOWELL...EASTERN MITCHELL...CALDWELL...AVERY AND NORTHWESTERN BURKE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 AM EDT At 1222 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles west of Spruce Pine to 6 miles north of Morganton, and moving northeast at 40 mph. Locations to be impacted include Lenoir, Spruce Pine, Newland, Gamewell, Hudson, Cajah`s Mountain, Banner Elk, Elk Park, Bakersville and Beech Mountain In Avery County. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas.