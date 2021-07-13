Cancel
Health

Houston-area man dies from life-threatening bacteria found in Crystal Beach waters

By Rocio De La Fe
cbs4local.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBolivar Peninsula — A trip to the Crystal Beach turned deadly for one Texan. The Houston-area man died after contracting a severe infection from a bacteria naturally present in the water. Daniel Murphy, 57, of Katy, suffered a cut to his lower leg while visiting July Fourth weekend. He later...

cbs4local.com

#Bacteria#Hepatitis#Texan
