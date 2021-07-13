Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

IU water polo alumni Gaudreault, La Roche join Team Canada for Tokyo Olympics

Indiana Daily Student
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo IU alumni, Jessica Gaudreault and Shae La Roche, will play for Canada’s water polo team in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Gaudreault, from Ottawa, Ontario, was selected as an alternate for Team Canada. She spent two years playing for the Hoosiers from 2011-2013 before taking two years to train with the Canadian Women’s Senior National Team. Gaudreault graduated in 2018 after using her final two years of eligibility from 2016-2018.

www.idsnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Canada#Hoosiers#Canadian#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
WDBO

Semenya misses Tokyo, may be forced out of Olympics for good

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — (AP) — This could be it for Caster Semenya and the Olympics. Forced out of her favorite race by World Athletics' testosterone rules, the two-time Olympic champion in the 800 meters took a late shot at qualifying for Tokyo in the 5,000 meters, an event not affected by the hormone regulations. She came up short.
Posted by
POPSUGAR

The Medals For the Tokyo Olympics Are Unlike Anything We've Seen Before

The medals for the Tokyo Olympics are here, and there's more to these stunning pieces of gold, silver, and bronze than even meets the eye. The medals — which are molded to look like polished stones, symbolizing the work athletes put in, day after day, in order to shine — are completely sustainable.
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

7' 5" Chinese 14-Year-Old Zhang Ziyu Is Unstoppable on the Basketball Court

If you thought Giannis Antetokounmpo was a dominant force on the basketball court, wait until you see Zhang Ziyu. Zhang is a 14-year-old girl from China who went viral on the Chinese social media site Weibo on Thursday, thanks to footage of her towering over her opponents while leading her team to a championship in the U15 National Basketball League. Just how tall is she? According to China’s Global Times, she measures 2.26 meters, or 7 feet, 4.9 inches.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
Daily Mail

Gone in 0.16 seconds: Australian swimmer Jack McLoughlin can't hide his devastation after Olympic glory is snatched away from him in the final moments of the men's 400m freestyle

Australian swimmer Jack McLoughlin has missed out on a gold medal by less than one second at the Tokyo Olympics. A visibly disappointed McLoughlin accepted his silver medal after losing the top going to Tunisia swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui in the 400m freestyle. McLoughlin had led most of the race in...
Sportsfroggyweb.com

Gymnastics-US’ Simone Biles fails to qualify for uneven bars finals

TOKYO (Reuters) – Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic all-around champion who won four gold medals in Rio and was widely expected to substantially top that number during the Tokyo Games, on Sunday failed to qualify for the finals in the uneven bars. She has still qualified in the beam, floor,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy