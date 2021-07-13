IU water polo alumni Gaudreault, La Roche join Team Canada for Tokyo Olympics
Two IU alumni, Jessica Gaudreault and Shae La Roche, will play for Canada’s water polo team in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Gaudreault, from Ottawa, Ontario, was selected as an alternate for Team Canada. She spent two years playing for the Hoosiers from 2011-2013 before taking two years to train with the Canadian Women’s Senior National Team. Gaudreault graduated in 2018 after using her final two years of eligibility from 2016-2018.www.idsnews.com
