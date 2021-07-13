ICv2: COVID-19, Supply Chain Issues Cause Manga Shortage in N. America
Media news website ICv2 reported on Thursday that North American bookstores and retailers are facing a shortage in the supply of manga in terms of reader demand. The website reported that major retailers such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble, as well as specialty shops such as Comics Conspiracy in Sunnyvale, California and Comicopia in Boston, Massachusetts are selling out of popular manga titles and are unable to restock many of them.www.animenewsnetwork.com
