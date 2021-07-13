ICv2: COVID-19, Supply Chain Issues Cause Manga Shortage in N. America

Recently, Bleeding Cool reported more changes to the distribution of comic books to the direct market of comic book stores, as DC Comics and Marvel have left the exclusive distribution by Diamond Comic Distributors. DC is now exclusive with Lunar, Marvel with Penguin Random House – though the latter allows other distributors like Diamond to subdistribute to comic stores. Diamond remains the exclusive, or main distributor to much of the rest of the direct market but that's a much smaller slice of the pie. This means that the discount that retailers receive from Diamond was about to change dramatically without Marvel or DC to bump their orders up and keep them in their Diamond discount tier. Fewer orders from retailers to Diamond meant less of a discount on the comics they order.