In 2016, Amnesty International published a report indicating that child labor is used to extract cobalt, a mineral used in lithium-ion batteries found in devices from Apple, Samsung, Sony, Microsoft and the automakers Daimler and Volkswagen. . A report that later forced Apple to take an official position. This Monday, the head of Tesla did not fail during his call for quarterly results, to return to the controversy in which Apple was immersed, to say the technological superiority of the batteries of its electric vehicles, addressing the Cupertino company in passing.