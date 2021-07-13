Cancel
Computers

Older Intel Graphics With Crocus Enjoy EXT_gpu_shader4, GLAMOR 2D Improvements

phoronix.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMesa's independent Crocus Gallium3D driver providing a modern OpenGL driver alternative for Haswell and older graphics hardware continues seeing improvements following its recent mainlining. Crocus is already in quite good shape for i965 through Haswell Gen7 graphics though some generations are better off than others. With recent Mesa 21.2 code...

#Gpu#Crocus#Graphics Hardware#Mesa#Haswell Gen7#Geforce#Glsl#Gma 4500#Red Hat#Intel Gen4 Gen5
Computersphoronix.com

RADV Radeon Driver Lands NGG Culling Support As Another Performance Win

Mesa's open-source Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" has landed support for Next-Gen Geometry (NGG) culling support as ultimately what should provide another performance win for some workloads. Building off prior Next-Gen Geometry (NGG) work within RADV, NGG-based culling support was merged on Tuesday night. NGG culling should help with performance for...
Computersphoronix.com

Mesa 21.2-rc1 Released With Early Apple M1 Code, Crocus Gallium3D

Mesa 21.2 feature development is now over and the first release candidate issued for this next quarterly feature release to these open-source OpenGL/Vulkan Linux drivers. Mesa 21.2 is a big feature release with Crocus Gallium3D being one of the new drivers for Intel i965 through Haswell graphics, the early "Asahi" OpenGL code is there for initial bring-up work around the Apple M1 GPU, Zink Gallium3D for OpenGL over Vulkan continues becoming much more capable, Panfrost can now support OpenGL ES 3.1, RADV landed NGG culling, and there is a wide variety of new Vulkan extensions supported by Intel ANV and Radeon RADV. My lengthier feature overview for all of the exciting Mesa 21.2 features will be coming up in an article soon on Phoronix.
Computersphoronix.com

More Than Five Years In The Making: Creating A New Linux Random Number Generator

The "Linux Random Number Generator" (LRNG) effort as a new drop-in replacement for /dev/random is now up to its 41st revision and in development for more than five years. Stephan Müller today posted his latest patch series for LRNG as his proposed new approach for handling /dev/random while being a drop-in replacement with API/ABI compatibility to the existing generator.
Computersphoronix.com

Memory Folios Being Sought For Linux 5.15

Being worked on for quite a while now by longtime kernel developer Matthew Wilcox of Oracle is memory folios to improve Linux's memory management and allow for greater efficiency. Benchmarks with memory folios have shown for example kernel builds can be up to 7% faster. It's looking like there is a desire to see at least some of this folios code land for Linux 5.15.
Computersmspoweruser.com

Latest Intel Graphics Driver update brings support for Windows 11

Intel today released an updated graphics driver v30.0.100.9684 for PCs with Intel processors. This driver update brings support for Windows 11. After you install this update, you will be able to enjoy Microsoft’s Auto HDR feature on 10th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Plus Graphics or higher. You can learn about the Auto HDR feature available in Windows 11 here.
Computersphoronix.com

Steam Client Update Brings Numerous Linux Fixes, More Controller Additions

Valve today pushed out their newest stable update to the Steam client for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Following recent betas that included many of these changes for testing, the 13 July build is the newest version of Steam. There are several Linux changes and fixes worth mentioning and a lot of new material in general.
Softwarephoronix.com

"le9" Strives To Make Linux Very Usable On Systems With Small Amounts Of RAM

It's well known that the Linux desktop can be quite unbearable when under heavy memory pressure as has been showcased over the years and more attention these days turning to the likes of OOMD/systemd-oomd and other alternatives to better deal with Linux low/out-of-memory scenarios especially with today's desktop software and web browsers consuming increasing amounts of memory. Another effort coming to fruition for helping this scenario is the "le9" Linux kernel patches.
Softwarephoronix.com

LibreOffice 7.2 RC1 Released Ahead Of Official Debut Next Month

LibreOffice 7.2 is expected for release before the end of August while today marks the availability of the first release candidate. Since last month's LibreOffice 7.2 beta process began, more bug fixes have been accumulating into this major half-year update to this cross-platform open-source office suite. LibreOffice 7.2 introduces a command pop-up / heads-up display, initial GTK4 toolkit support, the ability to compile to WebAssembly, font caching for faster rendering, Calc spreadsheet performance improvements, the usual assortment of import/filter export work, and dropping its OpenGL-based drawing code in favor of routing all the code through Skia. Among the filter work is faster importing of Microsoft DOCX files. Also in the name of greater performance is large images will now be loaded on-demand while there is also faster slide rendering in LibreOffice Impress by pre-fetching of large images. The default templates for LibreOffice have also been refreshed with a better appearance.
Softwarephoronix.com

AMD Leveraging VKMS Driver To Improve Its Virtual Display Support

For several years already the AMDGPU kernel driver has supported virtual display functionality for cases like headless GPUs, pre-silicon hardware bring-up, GPUs/accelerators that lack physical display outputs, and other similar use-cases. That virtual display code is now being overhauled by re-using the existing VKMS DRM driver. VKMS has matured the...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

miHoYo avoids Genshin impact graphical overhaul, preferring improvements

Genshin Impact Technical Director Zhenzhong Yi recently shared details about their reasons for not completely changing the game’s visuals. In an interview with the media outlet GamesIndustry.biz, Yi revealed that despite the power of the PlayStation 5 hardware, they chose not to revise the graphics. The reason for this choice was to keep the highly stylized look in all versions of the game. They wanted everyone from different platforms to be able to enjoy the same images instead of choosing one platform over another.
Softwarephoronix.com

Intel Tiger Lake Performance Between Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 21.04 Linux

With having hands on with a Dell XPS 13 9310 (Dell 0DXP1F) with the Core i7 1185G7 Tiger Lake processor (compared to prior Linux tests with the i7-1165G7), here is a fresh look at the performance of Microsoft Windows 10 Pro as shipped by Dell with all available stable updates versus a clean install of Ubuntu 21.04 Linux.
Computersphoronix.com

More AMD IOMMU Optimization Work Is On The Way For Linux

Thanks to one of VMware's Linux engineers there are improvements pending to the AMD IOMMU support code to help with performance. Earlier this year VMware's Nadav Amit landed a patch to make use of AMD hardware IOMMU functionality to avoid full address-space invalidation by handling page-specific invalidations when needing to flush multiple pages.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Nvidia GeForce: Linux graphics driver improves Wayland support

Comprehensive hardware acceleration for the Wayland graphics architecture is a highlight of new Linux graphics drivers from Nvidia. But that is by no means the only thing that the first driver of the 470 version line comes up with. With the 470.42.01 graphics driver, notebooks with AMD processors and GeForce graphics chips can now also switch on the Nvidia GPU during operation; There are further improvements for anti-aliasing and for virtual reality glasses.
Computersphoronix.com

Intel Core i7 1185G7 Linux Performance

For nearly one year already we've been delivering many Intel Tiger Lake Linux benchmarks using the Core i7 1165G7 while for those curious about the i7-1185G7 that is becoming more common with newer notebooks, here are some benchmarks of the Core i7 1185G7 Tiger Lake against various other notebooks/processors on hand for comparison.
Softwarephoronix.com

Apple Magic Mouse To Support High Resolution Scrolling With Linux 5.15

For those that find themselves using an Apple Magic Mouse, the finger-sliding scrolling experience should be improved come Linux 5.15. Just days after the end of the Linux 5.14 merge window, another one of the early features queuing in the respective "-next" branches for Linux 5.15 is the Magic Mouse driver supporting high resolution scrolling.
Softwarevmware.com

HOW TO: Faster NVME Performance with Fusion + Windows on MacOS

New to the forum and new to VM's. Running Windows 2019 Server on a Intel-based 48-core w/ 128MB RAM. The host OS is MacOS Big Sur with all latest updates. The Host OS is running on an isolate NVME RAID configured via hardware on a HighPoint PCIe card in a 16x slot. And the Windows VM is running on a seperate, second HighPoint NVME RAID card.

