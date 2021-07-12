Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paris Township, MI

Paris Hilton Returns to TV for Netflix’s ‘Cooking With Paris’

Cadillac News
 17 days ago

Paris Hilton Returns to TV for Netflix’s ‘Cooking With Paris’. The heiress and pop culture icon is tackling the kitchen in the upcoming unscripted program.

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Paris Township, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Pop Culture#Paris Hilton Returns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Paris Hilton Pregnancy Rumors Swirl, The Reality Star Has A Great Response

A lot of people are beyond obsessed with celebrities and their assorted relationships at varying stages. And, while it's pretty natural to have at least a passing interest in how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are handing their divorce, or how the rekindled romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck makes their many friends and family members feel, we also tend to think a lot about which famous folk are may or may not be in the process of procreating. Well, not long after word began to spread that the former star of The Simple Life, Paris Hilton, was expecting her first child, Hilton opened up with a great response.
RecipesPosted by
Variety

Paris Hilton Recruits Kim Kardashian in ‘Cooking with Paris’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for Paris Hilton’s “Cooking with Paris,” premiering on Aug. 4. The six-episode series follows the titular Paris Hilton as she navigates new recipes, new ingredients and “exotic kitchen appliances.” She is joined by special guests who act as sous chefs, including Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton. Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Rebecca Hertz and Hilton executive produce, with The Intellectual Property Corporation serving as the production company. Watch the trailer below. Also in today’s TV news roundup: FIRST LOOKS Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short attempt to solve a murder in the trailer for...
CelebritiesInside the Magic

It Took Paris Hilton 12 Years to Realize Disney Based a Character Off Her

Many celebrities are big fans of Disney, but there are only a few that Disney has used as inspiration to create their own characters. Paris Hilton is a big Disney fan, even though it may not seem as apparent at first. The model, DJ, and TV personality visits the theme parks very often, and when she is not at Disney World or Disneyland, she still has a piece of Disney with her as she named her dog Tinker Bell! Hilton has even confessed that she will go to far lengths to ensure she enjoys her day at the parks by entering with a full incognito prosthetics look to avoid being recognized.
CelebritiesPosted by
94.3 The Point

Paris Hilton Not Pregnant Despite Reports

UPDATE (4:45 PM ET): False alarm!. Despite reports circulating online and in the tabloids, Paris Hilton is not pregnant. The heiress addressed the rumors in no uncertain terms on her podcast Tuesday, saying, per Page Six, "The only thing in the oven at the moment is my ‘Sliving Lasagna,’” a reference to her upcoming Netflix cooking show.
TV & VideosHuffingtonPost

Paris Hilton's Kitchen, Um, Prowess Is Tested In 'Cooking With Paris' Trailer

Paris Hilton’s catchphrase, “That’s hot,” takes on a more literal meaning in the new trailer for her forthcoming cooking series. “Cooking With Paris,” which debuts on Netflix Aug. 4, promises to turn “the traditional cooking show upside down,” and Hilton makes it clear she’s no Martha Stewart in the newly released clip. The socialite and entertainer peruses the produce aisle and ― with the help of celeb pals like Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato ― tries her hand at a variety of dishes.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Paris Hilton Has Plenty in the Oven, Just Not Babies

Update (7/27): Paris Hilton took to social media today, denying all pregnancy rumors. On her "This Is Paris" podcast, the pop icon said she's "waiting 'til after the wedding" to her fiancé Carter Reum to try for a first child. "The only thing in the oven at the moment is my 'Sliving Lasagna," she said, before plugging her new Netflix show, Cooking With Paris.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Cooking with Paris Trailer: The Hilton Heiress Turns The Culinary World Upside Down

There are two types of series in the world; those that provide mystery and intrigue with enigmatic titles and vague plot descriptions, and Cooking With Paris. The first trailer for Netflix's upcoming "cookery" show from the kitchen of Paris Hilton really isn't trying to fool anyone, or pull any Marvel kind of bait and switch, Cooking With Paris does exactly what it says in the tin, even if, judging by the trailer, she often can't. While in principle, a few years ago this would have sounded like a completely self-indulgent horror show, the trailer provides just enough to suggest Netflix are about to have another huge hit on their hands.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

These Are The Famous Guests You Can Expect To See On Paris Hilton's New Cooking Show

For those of us that love cooking shows and competitions, Netflix has become a veritable smorgasbord over the past few years. The subscription-based television and movie service has vastly expanded its array of food content, airing both originals such as "Chef's Table" and "The Mind of a Chef,” as well as syndicated series including "The Great British Baking Show." Some of these shows have featured celebrity hosts, such as star chef David Chang, who appears on "Ugly Delicious," and revered food writer Samin Nosrat, who hosts "Salt Fat Acid Heat."
TV & Videos95.5 FM WIFC

Watch Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton have a cannoli disaster on ‘Cooking with Paris’

Demi Lovato is joining Paris Hilton for the socialite’s new Netflix cooking show, Cooking with Paris. In a hilarious sneak peek of the episode, the two attempt making unicorn cannolis and end up failing miserably. After they decorate the pink-and-purple cannoli shells with sprinkles and edible glitter, they try to fill them, only to realize that the cream has melted.
Paris, KYnews-graphic.com

Paris Hilton: Having kids is the 'meaning of life'

Paris Hilton thinks having children is the "true meaning of life". The 'Cooking With Paris' singer recently dismissed speculation she's expecting her first child with fiance Carter Reum but she admitted she "can't wait" to have kids one day and regularly discusses the topic with her sister, Nicky Hilton, who has five-year-old Lily-Grace and three-year-old Teddy with her husband James Rothschild.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Paris Hilton Confirms She’s Not Pregnant With Baby No. 1: ‘Not Yet’

Setting the record straight. Paris Hilton confirmed she’s not pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with fiancé Carter Reum. “I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly so definitely waiting for that part,” the longtime reality TV personality, 40, clarified during a Tuesday, July 27, episode of her podcast, “This is Paris.” According to the heiress, she “can’t wait to have a little girl” in the future and name her “London.” Of course, should she and Carter, 40, have a boy, they’ll choose a different city, state or country.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Paris Hilton Sets the Record Straight on Pregnancy Rumors

Paris Hilton has been the subject of pregnancy rumors… but are they true?. On Tuesday, Paris responded to reports that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum. On the latest episode of the “This Is Paris” podcast, Hilton revealed that she is not pregnant “yet.” She shared,...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What We Know About Paris Hilton's Pregnancy

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have been engaged since February (via People), but it seems that the couple has even more news to share before they walk down the aisle. Hilton seemed over the moon with the engagement news, as she told the outlet at the time, "This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I'm excited for our next chapter." As for Reum, he seemed equally smitten with his fiancé, telling People, "I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner." He added, "She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity, and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife." It's obvious these two are in love!

Comments / 0

Community Policy